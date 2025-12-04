Kim Kardashian says Kanye West accused her of faking Paris robbery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the violent robbery that shook her in 2016, and how her ex-husband, Kanye West, accused her of not telling the truth during her court appearance in May.

Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians followed the Skims founder as she went to Paris earlier this year to testify in court after claiming nine men and a woman were involved in a $10 million jewelry heist while she was alone in her room in the glamorous Hotel de Pourtales during a visit to the French capital for its 2016 fashion week.

Recalling the incident, Kim said a group of men were dressed up like policemen and were wearing masks. She claimed the group then demanded her diamond ring before tying her up.

Throughout the episode, Kim spoke about the high-profile figures and personalities who have questioned her version of events, including West, to whom she was married from 2014 to 2021.

“Even my ex-husband had said, ‘You’ve faked your robbery for a TV show.’ And he had said that in front of all these people,” Kim said, appearing to refer to the rapper. “That was a knife to my heart. Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you that is so close to you, that should know you, and that should know how much that affected your life.”

She and West married in 2014, after two years of dating. The two share daughters, North, 12, and Saint, nine, as well as sons, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six. Kim filed for divorce in 2021.

Kim continued: “It just really bothered me. Like, ‘You don’t know who I am?’ So to finally be able to go to trial, face these people and hear their accounts and apologies … I’m like, ‘Guys, it was real, you know?’ I am happy it is over.”

In confessionals during Thursday’s episode, her loved ones also reflected on how Kim felt when the public did not believe her testimony.

“She felt hurt so many people didn’t believe her,” sister Khloé Kardashian said. “I definitely remember people even in the vicinity near us — questioning if this really happened and that was really gross.”

Following the trial in May, eight people were found guilty.

Meanwhile, Kim opened up about the status of her relationship with West during last week’s episode, where she admitted she sometimes feels like “snapping.”

On the show, she also denied West’s claims that he had called her.

“I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one,” she said, noting that it can be “frustrating that my character as a mom” is questioned because of her ex’s comments. “Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t.”

Throughout the recent season of The Kardashians, the All’s Fair actor has shared that her main focus is shielding her children from hearing about their father’s erratic behavior.

“They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see,” she said during the season seven premiere. “So, it’s my job as a mom to make sure that, at a time when that behavior is happening, to make sure they’re protected.”