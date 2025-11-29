Kim Kardashian ‘not accepting’ news about her brain activity after latest scan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian is having a difficult time accepting the results of her latest brain scan.

In the latest episode of the family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the Skims founder underwent a follow-up brain scan after her earlier aneurysm scare. She visited again with Dr. Daniel Amen, a doctor known for his use of brain imaging technology, but wasn’t too pleased by the results.

While Amen told Kim she wasn’t at risk of Alzheimer’s, he did reveal that she has “low activity” in part of her brain.

“The front part of your brain is less active than it should be,” he explained. “With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress and that's not good for you, especially as you're studying and you're getting ready to take the boards.”

Kim, who was still studying for the California bar exam at the time, was taken aback by the news. “That just can't be,” she said. “It just can't — not accepting.”

Amen said that Kim’s stress levels could be the reason for the low activity and recommended that she do more to take care of herself.

In a confessional, Kim admitted: “I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s**t to do this summer.”

Kim, 45, revealed the news of her brain aneurysm during the Season Seven premiere of The Kardashians. She was seen crying to her sister, Kourtney, over the results of her scan. She appeared to blame the diagnosis on the stress of her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. The two were married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

Speaking on The Kardashians premiere, she said the relationship between her and West is now “so f****** sad” and she felt “pretty tested” by his actions.

In Thursday’s episode, she dove further into the state of her relationship with West while speaking to her sister Kourtney’s ex-husband, Scott Disick. As they talked, Kardashian opened up about her frustrations with the rapper.

“By the way, I’m sorry about all that you’re going through. It looks stressful,” Disick said, while not directly naming West. “I mean, I see some of the stuff, and it’s like, f***.”

“It is hard,” Kardashian replied. She added in a confessional that West is “very loud out there right now.”

“I just can’t really engage. I think it’s just for the better,” she said.

On the show, Kardashian denied West’s claims that he had called her.

“I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one,” she said, noting that it can be “frustrating that my character as a mom” is questioned because of her ex’s comments. “Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t.”