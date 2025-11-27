Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ray J has been arrested by Los Angeles police after he appeared to pull out a gun during a livestream with his estranged wife, Princess Love.

Jail records show Ray J, 44, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday, after police were called for a domestic dispute.

Ray J was possibly armed, and it may have stemmed from a custody dispute, LAPD told ABC News.

In footage from a Twitch livestream, Ray J could be seen loading a pistol while saying: “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving.”

The singer and Princess Love, 41, married in 2016 and have since filed for divorce four times, most recently in February 2024. The former couple share two children: daughter Melody, seven, and son Epik, five.

open image in gallery Princess Love and Ray J share two children ( AFP via Getty Images )

During the stream, Ray J films Princess crying while carrying one of their children as she tells him: “You pointed a gun at us.”

“I didn’t point nothing at y’all,” he responds.

The Independent has contacted Ray J’s representatives for comment.

The younger brother of R&B star Brandy and cousin of Snoop Dogg, Ray J and Kardashian dated for around three years in the early 2000s. In 2007, a sex tape showing the couple was infamously leaked online.

In 2022, the singer made headlines when he claimed that Kardashian and her mother, Kris, had planned the tape’s leak together.

In October of this year, Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation after he claimed that racketeering charges against the famous family “would be appropriate” in a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian is being sued by Ray J over the pair's infamous sex tape ( Getty )

Then, earlier this month, the singer filed a countersuit claiming that Kardashian and Jenner “spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape... was leaked against her will.” He further argues that Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit stems from their anger that he “no longer wants to play along with their tall tale.”

The lawsuit states that Ray J signed a deal with Kardashian and Jenner to ensure the sex tape would not be mentioned again on their reality show The Kardashians. He claims the agreement was violated, and that he is entitled to $1 million in damages.

In response to the lawsuit, Kardashian and Jenner’s lawyer Alex Spiro told TMZ: “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”