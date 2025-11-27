Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J arrested after appearing to pull out gun during livestream with Princess Love
Singer and Princess Love married in 2016 and have since filed for divorce four times
Ray J has been arrested by Los Angeles police after he appeared to pull out a gun during a livestream with his estranged wife, Princess Love.
Jail records show Ray J, 44, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was arrested around 4 a.m. Thursday, after police were called for a domestic dispute.
Ray J was possibly armed, and it may have stemmed from a custody dispute, LAPD told ABC News.
In footage from a Twitch livestream, Ray J could be seen loading a pistol while saying: “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving.”
The singer and Princess Love, 41, married in 2016 and have since filed for divorce four times, most recently in February 2024. The former couple share two children: daughter Melody, seven, and son Epik, five.
During the stream, Ray J films Princess crying while carrying one of their children as she tells him: “You pointed a gun at us.”
“I didn’t point nothing at y’all,” he responds.
The Independent has contacted Ray J’s representatives for comment.
The younger brother of R&B star Brandy and cousin of Snoop Dogg, Ray J and Kardashian dated for around three years in the early 2000s. In 2007, a sex tape showing the couple was infamously leaked online.
In 2022, the singer made headlines when he claimed that Kardashian and her mother, Kris, had planned the tape’s leak together.
In October of this year, Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation after he claimed that racketeering charges against the famous family “would be appropriate” in a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Then, earlier this month, the singer filed a countersuit claiming that Kardashian and Jenner “spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape... was leaked against her will.” He further argues that Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit stems from their anger that he “no longer wants to play along with their tall tale.”
The lawsuit states that Ray J signed a deal with Kardashian and Jenner to ensure the sex tape would not be mentioned again on their reality show The Kardashians. He claims the agreement was violated, and that he is entitled to $1 million in damages.
In response to the lawsuit, Kardashian and Jenner’s lawyer Alex Spiro told TMZ: “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”
