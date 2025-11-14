Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sued by Ray J over allegedly releasing sex tape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ray J has responded to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner suing him for defamation by filing a countersuit in which he claims they were behind the release of an infamous sex tape.

The musician and reality television star Kardashian dated more than two decades ago, and filmed a consensual sex tape in 2003. The tape became public in 2007.

In the new lawsuit, seen by TMZ, Ray J claims that he and Kardashian discussed releasing the tape in 2006 and she insisted her mother, Jenner, would have to be in charge.

Ray J goes on to claim in the legal filing that Kardashian and Jenner “spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape... was leaked against her will.” He further argues that Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit stems from their anger that he “no longer wants to play along with their tall tale.”

The lawsuit states that Ray J signed a deal with Kardashian and Jenner to ensure the sex tape would not be mentioned again on their reality show The Kardashians. He claims the agreement was violated, and that he is entitled to $1 million in damages.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian is being sued by Ray J over the pair's infamous sex tape ( Getty )

In response to the lawsuit, Kardashian and Jenner’s lawyer Alex Spiro told TMZ: “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”

The Independent has approached representatives for Ray J, Kardashian and Jenner for further comment.

Kardashian and Jenner initially sued Ray J for defamation after he claimed that racketeering charges against the famous family “would be appropriate.”

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, is a federal law typically used to prosecute mobs and criminal enterprises. Kardashian and Jenner say his allegations are baseless.

The singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., appeared in a documentary — TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs — about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was charged last year with racketeering conspiracy, but has since been acquitted of that count.

“Racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate,” the singer said in the documentary. “If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he added.

open image in gallery Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian sued the musician for defamation last month ( Getty Images )

The suit also points to the R&B artist’s claims during a livestream with Chrisean Rock on September 24.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J said in the now-viral clip. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s***. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now: The feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

He even retweeted the clip, writing on X: “stay tuned”

Kardashian and Jenner accused him of defamation, emphasizing that such an investigation does not exist.

The women are seeking actual and punitive damages.