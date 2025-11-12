Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian is furious with the psychics who incorrectly predicted her future.

After she flunked the California state bar exam, the reality star put her anger on display in a TikTok video blasting the clairvoyants who told her she would pass the tough test.

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f***ing psychics that we have met with, and are obsessed with, are all f***ing full of s***,” Kardashian, 45, said over the phone in a tirade she posted Monday to TikTok in a vlog of her mom Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was going to pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars — don’t believe anything they say.”

In the clip, Kardashian does not clarify whether the psychics said she would pass the bar exam this time or at another point in the future.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian went on a tirade about the psychics who told her that she would pass the bar exam ( @kimkardashian/TikTok )

After a six-year quest, which included taking the “baby bar” four times until she passed, the Skims founder was forced to put her legal dreams on hold after failing her first attempt at the bar.

“I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” Kardashian announced Saturday on her Instagram Story, referring to her recent debut in Ryan Murphy’s critically-panned legal drama All’s Fair.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and and even more determination.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far,” she continued. “Falling short isn’t failure - it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let’s go!”

open image in gallery Kardashian, 45, plays a divorce lawyer in the legal drama ‘All’s Fair’ ( Disney )

Kardashian did not say when she plans to retake the test. The next California bar exam is set for February.

The entrepreneur took an unconventional route to law school, opting to study under a lawyer in an apprenticeship workaround in 2018.

In 2018, Kardashian lobbied President Donald Trump for clemency on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, who was set to serve a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Johnson’s sentence was eventually commuted, and she received a pardon in 2020, leading to her release.

Last week, Kardashian ruled out becoming a divorce lawyer like her character in All’s Fair and said she is more interested in criminal justice and reform work, which tracks with her previous advocacy efforts.