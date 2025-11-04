Kim Kardashian says she is poised to discover bar exam results after six years studying law
Reality TV star says she will never be a divorce lawyer
Kim Kardashian ruled out becoming a divorce lawyer after sharing that she was a few weeks from learning whether she had passed the bar exam after six years of studying law.
The reality TV star, 45, talked about being “more into criminal justice and reform work” and made clear that she had no plans to practise divorce law.
“I don’t think I can ever really do family law,” Kardashian, currently promoting her latest role as a high-profile divorce attorney in All’s Fair on Disney+, told the BBC.
Kardashian took an unconventional law school route, studying under a lawyer in a workaround offered in California.
She enlisted in an apprenticeship programme with a San Francisco law firm in 2018, according to multiple reports, and celebrated the completion of that programme in May.
“It was the wildest idea that I was going to law school,” she said, “but to me it all makes sense and I hope that I’m forever curious and always want to try new things.”
Kardashian’s interest in criminal justice reform first drew wide attention in 2018 when she lobbied US president Donald Trump for clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offence.
Johnson’s sentence was commuted that June, and she received a pardon in 2020.
In 2019, Kardashian supported the “90 Days to Freedom” campaign, helping fund efforts to free 17 people serving life terms for non-violent drug offences.
She has also publicly backed the bipartisan First Step Act and related efforts to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for first-time offenders.
Kardashian’s interest in law is part of a family legacy. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney who practised law for almost a decade before shifting into business.
He reactivated his inactive licence to join OJ Simpson’s defence team during his 1995 murder trial.
He died in 2003 from oesophageal cancer, aged 59.
Kardashian, who has been divorced three times, said it was “such a relatable topic” for her because she “experienced it with my family and parents growing up”.
She finalised her most recent divorce from Kanye West, also known as Ye, with whom she has four children, after eight years of marriage in 2022.
All’s Fair follows an all-female law firm in Los Angeles and features an ensemble cast that also includes Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.
Kardashian recently revealed during the season seven premiere of The Kardashians that she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.
A brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in the brain. If it bursts, which is rare, it can cause a bleed in the brain.
She appeared to blame the diagnosis on the stress of her divorce from West. They were married in 2014 and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.
Speaking on The Kardashians premiere, she said the relationship between her and West was now “so f****** sad” and she felt “pretty tested” by his actions.
Kardashian said her main focus was shielding her children from hearing about their father’s erratic behaviour.
“They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see,” she said. “So, it’s my job as a mom to make sure that, at a time when that behaviour is happening, to make sure they’re protected.”
