Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s wild spending sprees and lack of ‘financial security’ contributed to divorce
Couple were married for nearly seven years and have four children together
Kim Kardashian has opened up about her decision to divorce Kanye West, revealing that financial concerns were among the factors that led to their split.
The couple, who share four children, were married for nearly seven years before Kardashian, 44, filed for divorce in 2021. They finalized their divorce the following year.
Speaking on a new episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian was asked what the final straw was for her to finally call it quits.
“There was just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with,” she explained, admitting that a lack of financial and emotional safety was a big reason behind her decision.
The reality star recalled coming home one time to find that West had gotten rid of their five Lamborghinis. “He was in an episode and I’d be like, oh wait, where, where’s all our cars? Like my, my, my new car. And it would be like, oh, he gave him away to all of his friends. And then I’d be like, huh, okay,” Kardashian said.
“And then I’d come home again and at a different point we had, you know, five more Lamborghinis and then I’d wake up and another episode and they’d all be gone again. And that time I was like, ‘Keep ‘em guys,’ you know, like I, I don’t know, I don’t know what to say,” she continued.
West previously announced he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterized by extreme mood swings between mania and depression. He has since said he believes that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and instead has autism.
“I didn’t know... what you’re gonna get when you wake up and that’s like a really unsettling feeling,” Kardashian added. “Lack of stability was a big thing.”
Kardashian noted that West’s public criticisms of her family also signaled that they shouldn’t remain together.
“You know, like I didn’t like the feeling of like, you know, someone being like maybe talking bad about, you know, my kids’ grandmother, aunts,” she said. “If someone feels that way, then you know, we shouldn’t be together. You know, maybe airing out a lot of stuff, a lot of personal stuff.”
In 2020, West, 48, infamously exploded on Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, on X, calling her “Kris Jong-Un.”
Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloé, later implored West to “stop” publicly criticizing his ex and their family.
“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” Khloé wrote on Instagram in 2022.
The controversial Grammy-winning rapper has since married Bianca Censori, a former Yeezy employee.
