Kanye West has appeared to confirm his separation from Bianca Censori following his recent social media rants.

The 47-year-old rapper, whose marriage has been rumored to be on the rocks, made the surprising confession on his new track “BIANCA,” off his newest album WW3.

“Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad / Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / Want you to come back to me,” West raps in the song’s opening.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he continues, before admitting that “she’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted.”

West is known for his social media outbursts. In February, he shared a string of antisemitic posts from his X account, declaring his “love” for Hitler.

“Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” he adds in the song, revealing that he’s tracking her “through an app.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly been married since 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I’m tracking my b***** through the city / She hop in the car and she ran / My b**** just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned,” West says, going on to suggest their relationship is similar to that of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura, who dated on-and-off from 2007 to 2018.

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” he says, referencing his late mom.

The Independent has contacted West’s representatives for comment.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, has been married to Australian model Censori, 30, since December 2022.

The pair are infamous for making shocking public appearances, which often include Censori dressed provocatively.

In February, the couple made headlines when, on the Grammys red carpet, Censori dropped her jacket to reveal a nude mesh see-through minidress. Shortly after the stunt, reports emerged that the two were headed toward divorce as Censori had allegedly “had enough.”

However, West’s longtime representative Milo Yiannopolous denied the “tabloid” rumors in a statement to The Independent.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” he said at the time. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”