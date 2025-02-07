Kanye West’s X account posts shocking antisemitic rant 

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West’s X/Twitter account shared a series of shocking antisemitic posts in a lengthy all-caps rant that also included other offensive slurs.

The controversial rapper, who caused uproar on the Grammys red carpet this week in a stunt involving his wife, Bianca Censori, has previously sparked outrage for antisemitic outbursts on social media and in interviews.

On Friday (7 February), a string of posts from his X account included the declaration: “I love Hitler. Now what bitches,” and, “Im a Nazi [sic].”

Another said: “I can say whatever the f*** I want p*****s.”

“I just tweeted everything I could think of and I’m still alive,” one post added.

The posts have sparked outrage on social media, with hundreds of X users expressing their disgust.

One of the most recent posts at the time of writing said: “AINT NOBODY RAMPED UP EITHER IM CALM AS ICE THIS HOW I REALLY FEEL HOW I REALLY FELT AND HOW I WILL ALWAYS FEEL F*** ALL OF YOUR F*** ASS UNFAIR BUSINESS DEALS ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON AMD THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY [sic].”

The Independent has contacted West’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Some of the posts shared from Kanye West’s X account on Friday 7 February ( ye/X )

West, 47, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, had just expressed his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in prison awaiting trial on multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs denies all of the allegations against him.

West announced a partnership between his clothes brand Yeezy and Combs’s Sean John label on Instagram.

Combs later acknowledged the collaboration by sharing a screenshot of the announcement, writing: “Thank you to my brother @Ye YEEZY.COM.”

During the rant posted from West’s X account, one comment said: “My support of Puff is completely selfish I need to find whoever been trying to out Black moguls [sic].”

open image in gallery The all-caps rant continued over dozens of posts ( ye/X )

West’s antisemitism controversy erupted in December 2022 after he said he “liked Hitler” during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his show Infowars.

West, who had recently been dropped by brands including Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show.

In a statement at the time, Adidas branded the remarks “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”, adding that they “violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness”.

A year later, he apologised to the Jewish community for his remarks. However, he appeared to backtrack on this apology in February 2024 when he released his album Vultures.

On the closing song “King”, he rapped: “Crazy, bipolar, antisemite,” he raps, per lyrics website Genius.

“And I’m still the king/ Still the king/ Still/ They thought headlines was my kryptonite/ Still the king.”

On the title track, he also made light of the row, rapping: “I ain’t antisemitic, I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards ( Getty Images )

At the time of writing, posts were still being shared from West’s X account.

His account was suspended in December 2022 after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.

X owner and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension, writing on X that he had “tried his best” to persuade West not to share such posts.

The Independent has contacted X for comment.