Kim Kardashian made a rare allusion to the difficulties she faced toward the tail end of her marriage with Kanye West on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the February 13 episode of the Hulu reality series, the 44-year-old Skims founder spoke to her mom Kris Jenner and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian about the latter’s emotional reunion with her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Khloé and Odom dated for one month before getting engaged in 2009. They married later that year and Khloé filed for divorce four years later.

The Good American co-founder, 40, told her family: “That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today. I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying.”

Khloé also confessed she “got married way too quickly.”

After listening to her sister reflect on the relationship, Kim said she could relate having been married to West — with whom she shares children North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — for eight years before filing for divorce in 2021.

Kim Kardashian opens up about how tough it was to end her marriage with Kanye West ( Getty )

“That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there,” Kim said. “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim went on to say: “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.

“When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

Kim’s comments about marriage come days after West posted a string of homophobic, antisemitic, and misogynistic messages in which he said he “loved HITler” and called himself “a Nazi” on X/Twitter before his account mysteriously disappeared from the platform.

“Given what [Kanye] has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW [not safe for work]. You should not be seeing that anymore,” X owner Elon Musk later shared.

However, as of February 13, West’s X account appears to be reactivated with all his former posts deleted.