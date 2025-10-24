Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality television personality Kim Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

A preview clip for the new season of Disney Plus series The Kardashians shows the 45-year-old undergoing an imaging scan, which detected a "little aneurysm" reportedly due to stress.

Kim stars in the reality TV series with her family, who include her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

A trailer for the seventh series of the hit TV show also showed a clip of Kim claiming that someone “extremely close” to her “put a hit out”.

What is a brain aneurysm?

According to the NHS website, a brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in your brain and if it bursts, which is rare, it can cause a bleed in the brain.

The causes are not always clear, but things that could increase risk include high blood pressure, smoking or a family history of aneurysms.

Brain aneurysm symptoms According to the NHS Most brain aneurysms are small and do not cause symptoms. They're often found during a test for another condition. If you have a larger aneurysm, you may get symptoms such as: a headache

pain above or around your eye

changes in your vision, such as double vision

dizziness and balance problems

numbness or weakness on 1 side of your face

difficulty concentrating and speaking

problems with your short-term memory

Earlier this week the star told Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast that she felt “emotionally and financially unsafe” with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, and that his erratic behaviour left her constantly on edge.

She recalled coming home one time to find that West had got rid of their five Lamborghinis: “He was in an episode and I’d be like, oh wait, where, where’s all our cars? Like my, my, my new car. And it would be like, oh, he gave him away to all of his friends. And then I’d be like, huh, okay,” Kardashian said.

“And then I’d come home again and at a different point we had, you know, five more Lamborghinis and then I’d wake up and another episode and they’d all be gone again. And that time I was like, ‘Keep ‘em guys,’ you know, like I, I don’t know, I don’t know what to say,” she continued.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France ( Getty Images )

The reality star, 45, said she “always felt really bad” for West and wanted to “protect” and “help” him. She admitted she would think to herself “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped”.

The couple, who were married for eight years until 2022, have four children, North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.

Kardashian said that her main focus is shielding her children from hearing about their father’s erratic behaviour.

Kim also stars in the upcoming Disney+ legal drama All’s Fair, alongside Hollywood stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.