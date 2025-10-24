Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis
A brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in your brain
Reality television personality Kim Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.
A preview clip for the new season of Disney Plus series The Kardashians shows the 45-year-old undergoing an imaging scan, which detected a "little aneurysm" reportedly due to stress.
Kim stars in the reality TV series with her family, who include her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
A trailer for the seventh series of the hit TV show also showed a clip of Kim claiming that someone “extremely close” to her “put a hit out”.
What is a brain aneurysm?
According to the NHS website, a brain aneurysm is a swelling in a blood vessel in your brain and if it bursts, which is rare, it can cause a bleed in the brain.
The causes are not always clear, but things that could increase risk include high blood pressure, smoking or a family history of aneurysms.
Earlier this week the star told Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast that she felt “emotionally and financially unsafe” with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, and that his erratic behaviour left her constantly on edge.
She recalled coming home one time to find that West had got rid of their five Lamborghinis: “He was in an episode and I’d be like, oh wait, where, where’s all our cars? Like my, my, my new car. And it would be like, oh, he gave him away to all of his friends. And then I’d be like, huh, okay,” Kardashian said.
“And then I’d come home again and at a different point we had, you know, five more Lamborghinis and then I’d wake up and another episode and they’d all be gone again. And that time I was like, ‘Keep ‘em guys,’ you know, like I, I don’t know, I don’t know what to say,” she continued.
The reality star, 45, said she “always felt really bad” for West and wanted to “protect” and “help” him. She admitted she would think to herself “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped”.
The couple, who were married for eight years until 2022, have four children, North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.
Kardashian said that her main focus is shielding her children from hearing about their father’s erratic behaviour.
Kim also stars in the upcoming Disney+ legal drama All’s Fair, alongside Hollywood stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.
