Kim Kardashian shares health update following brain aneurysm diagnosis
Kardashian suffered a ‘little aneurysm’ reportedly due to stress
Kim Kardashian has provided an update after it was revealed during last week’s episode of The Kardashians that she suffered a brain aneurysm.
The reality star was appearing on Good Morning America to promote Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair on Tuesday when she was asked about the revelation.
“You’ll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan, and I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars [Sinai Medical Center] with all the team,” the Skims founder explained.
“So just tune in next week,” she continued, plugging her family’s eponymous reality show, as several in the studio were heard laughing.
“But everything works out,” Kardashian added.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments