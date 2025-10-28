Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian shares health update following brain aneurysm diagnosis

Kardashian suffered a ‘little aneurysm’ reportedly due to stress

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Tuesday 28 October 2025 10:40 EDT
Comments
Kim Kardashian says she had Stockholm syndrome with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has provided an update after it was revealed during last week’s episode of The Kardashians that she suffered a brain aneurysm.

The reality star was appearing on Good Morning America to promote Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair on Tuesday when she was asked about the revelation.

“You’ll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan, and I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars [Sinai Medical Center] with all the team,” the Skims founder explained.

“So just tune in next week,” she continued, plugging her family’s eponymous reality show, as several in the studio were heard laughing.

“But everything works out,” Kardashian added.

More to follow

