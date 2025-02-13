Kim Kardashian ‘marries’ co-star on Malibu beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has been spotted taking on the role of a glamorous bride while filming a scene for Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming drama series, All’s Fair.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star – who has been married three times in real life – was photographed running across a sandy beach wearing a white bridal gown as she held hands with her TV husband, the American actor Matthew Noszka.

The legal drama series stars Kardashian as Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm. Also acting in the series are Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor.

The storyline has crossovers with Kardashian’s personal life: she started studying to become a lawyer in 2018 and is currently working towards the bar exam.

In photographs shared online, the pair held hands at the altar together before skipping down the beach, where Noszka lifted Kardashian in the air for a kiss.

This marks Kardashian’s second TV collaboration with Murphy after she had a role in season 12 of American Horror Story.

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West for seven years before they split in January 2021. The pair share four children, North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

The TV star and socialite recently opened up about the added stress of becoming the “momager” to daughter North during a teaser for the forthcoming season six teaser for her family’s reality series, The Kardashians.

“I thought I was busy before,” she said in the trailer. “North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of energy,” the mother of four tells her mum Kris Jenner and her younger sister Khloé. “And I’m not ready. If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me.”

Elsewhere in the preview, she admitted she was “conflicted” about North’s career as a child star.

She continued: “I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced,” Kim told the show’s producers in a solo interview. “All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance.”