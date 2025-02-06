Kanye West claims he and Bianca Censori ‘beat the Grammys’ with red carpet uproar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has seemingly boasted that his wife’s “outfit” on the Grammys red carpet overshadowed the actual awards ceremony.

Controversy erupted on Sunday night (2 February) after the rapper/producer and his wife, Australian model and architect Bianca Censori, turned up on the red carpet apparently at the last minute.

Standing next to West, Censori, 30, dropped her black feather coat in front of photographers to reveal a completely sheer mini-dress.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 song “Carnival”. He lost to Kendrick Lamar, who also won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Censori would not face legal action for the look that sparked countless headlines and consternation across social media, as some accused West of “exploiting” his younger wife.

West appeared to justify his actions on Tuesday (4 February), as he shared a screenshot of search terms, with five million-plus searches for his wife’s name, matching the search for “Grammy winners 2025”.

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the Grammys red carpet ( Getty )

“The most Googled person on Earth wearing YZY women’s,” he wrote in a second Story, along with a clip of Censori stretching in a dark sheer bodysuit.

Another clip showed Censori walking in front of paparazzi with the caption: “Most Googled person on the planet.”

TMZ also obtained video of West, who caused uproar in 2022 when he began making a series of antisemitic comments in public, gloating to photographers while heading into a Los Angeles recording studio with Censori on Tuesday.

“Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys,” he told photographers. After one obliged, he replied: “We beat the Grammys,” as Censori laughed before they entered the building.

The couple’s red carpet stunt has sparked a huge backlash online, with photographer Chiara Glionna commenting on his post about Instagram searches: “It’s an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on a screen.”

open image in gallery West bragged about the reaction to his and Bianca Censori’s red carpet appearance ( Instagram/Ye )

In a comment to Tyla magazine, she accused West of “reducing [Censori] to an ornament… the heart of all of this is not an offence to the male ego, but the fight for a fundamental right: respect,” she said. “And I will never stop defending it.”

According to TMZ, LAPD sources confirmed that there will be no legal fallout from the couple’s antics, as the Grammy Awards is a private event and no one from the show contacted police to make a complaint.

On Wednesday (5 February), Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of actor Armie Hammer, accused West of “humiliating” his wife and claiming the dynamic between the pair showed “misogyny and control at its finest”.