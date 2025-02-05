Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has accused Kanye West of “humiliating” Bianca Censori on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The 42-year-old TV personality shared her thoughts about Censori’s entirely nude look at the Grammys – which she revealed while posing with a fully-clothed West — on her Instagram Story on Monday. In the since-expired post, she shared a video of West and Censori on the red carpet, saying the number of messages she got from people “defending the behavior” was “abhorrent.”

“If this brief interaction looked comfortable, balanced, and consensual to you, that’s concerning,” wrote Chambers, who was married to Hammer from 2010 to 2023. “I’ve spent the past almost two years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes.”

She also claimed that the interaction between West and Censori appeared as “misogyny and control at its finest.”

Chambers then reposted a statement from influencer Tinx about the couple’s red carpet appearance, which noted that it “was uncomfortable to see.” Tinx also addressed the speculation that Censori’s viral, and often controversial, looks are created by West, since she’s with him when she wears them.

“Aside from all the problematic things about [West], I really don’t buy that this is some mutual art experiment,” Tinx wrote. “To me, it looked like some sort of humiliation ritual. Of course, women have agency, but there’s also an insane power dynamic at play here. Age, money, fame … etc.”

open image in gallery Elizabeth Chambers claims Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammys interaction is an example of ‘misogyny and control’ ( Getty Images )

Tinx made a reference to West’s ex, Julia Fox, who wrote about her relationship with him in her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain. Fox claimed that at the very start of the romance, West would try to dictate what she wore, sending her a variety of outfits and offering to give her a styling team.

Fox “explains in detail how he manipulates oftentimes through fashion and styling and we are still looking at this …” Chambers continued. “Like we have the playbook we know what’s happening.”

Along with Chambers, Meghan McCain has addressed the viral incident, comparing Censori to a “hostage” during her Grammys red carpet moment with West.

“I just want and have wanted for years – for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone,” McCain wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “He’s a repugnant, vile piece of garbage, and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage.”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy even chimed in on the matter during the show Sunday night, writing: “I hate Kayne so much. #grammy.”

“When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jacka** or [for] shock value?” Portnoy asked.

Some reports claimed that following the stunt, West and Censori were been “escorted out” of the Grammys. However, it later emerged that the couple had simply left the event after walking the red carpet.

Page Six quoted an insider as explaining the stunt “was an attempt to replicate the album cover” West’s 2024 album Vultures 1, which included his face covered by a mask. Meanwhile, Censori stood backward beside him naked except for thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of black fabric.

open image in gallery Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the Grammys ( Getty Images )

Despite the outrage and concerns over Censori’s look, LAPD sources confirmed to TMZ that there would be no legal fallout from the stunt as the Grammy Awards is a private event and no one from the show contacted police to make a complaint.

West and his partner first met in 2020, as Censori was working for Yeezy as the company’s architectural designer. At the time, West was still married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children – North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

However, in December 2022 – only a month after West and the Skims founder finalized their divorce – the rapper reportedly married Censori in a secret ceremony.

Since then, the pair has caused quite a stir with Censori’s outfits – prompting speculation she has been styled by West. Most of her looks, specifically when out with the rapper, have contained minuscule pieces of fabric, including sheer raincoats, green tights and tape over her breasts, and a purple cushion.

Last year, she risked jail time after wearing nothing but a pair of sheer tights during a shopping trip in Paris. However, West was completely covered up in a black leather jacket, matching joggers, and trainers.