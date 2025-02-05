Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori will not face legal action for ‘nude’ Grammys stunt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori will reportedly not face legal action for her nude look that shocked the Grammys.

The controversial rapper, 47, and the Australian model, 30, arrived on the red carpet together at the Crypto.com arena dressed in all black.

However, Censori later dropped her black feather coat in front of photographers to reveal a sheer mini-dress.

According to TMZ, LAPD sources confirmed that there will be no legal fallout from the stunt as the Grammy Awards is a private event and no one from the show contacted police to make a complaint.

In a statement to Page Six, LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula further clarified the legal position: “While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.

“It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards ( Getty )

However, Censori’s outfit may have been in violation of broadcast dress codes. In 2013, Deadline reported that exposed “breasts, buttocks [and] genitals” are banned at the Grammys, per a "Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory” instated by television network CBS. The document states that “buttocks and female breasts” must be "adequately covered” in order to be broadcast.

The Federal Communications Commission, which governs rules around US television broadcasts, states in their own advisory that obscene content is not protected by the First Amendment and is “prohibited on cable, satellite and broadcast TV and radio." Those rules prevented CBS and other networks hosting Grammys red carpet shows from airing the stunt.

While some early reports claimed that West and Censori had been “escorted out” of the Grammys, it later emerged that the couple had simply left the event after walking the red carpet.

Page Six quoted an insider as explaining the stunt “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures.”

The cover of West’s 2024 album Vultures 1 featured West in all black, including his face covered by a mask, while Censori stood backward beside him naked except for thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of black fabric.

open image in gallery The cover of West’s 2024 album ‘Vultures 1’ ( YZY )

Meghan McCain was among those to react to the incident on social media, describing Censori in a now-deleted message on X as a “hostage.”

The 40-year-old blogger and daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, wrote: “I just want and have wanted for years – for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone.”

“He’s a repugnant, vile piece of garbage, and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage,” McCain added before taking the tweet down.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 song “Carnival.” He lost out to Kendrick Lamar, who also won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”