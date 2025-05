Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer after completing her legal apprenticeship, a representative has confirmed.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur is now eligible to take the California bar exam, moving her closer to a career path reminiscent of her late father, Robert Kardashian, a prominent attorney.

Kardashian marked the milestone with a small private ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, sharing a celebratory image on her Instagram Story featuring herself smiling in a graduation cap.

Jessica Jackson, a lawyer who mentored her in the program, called it “one of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen.”

“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice,” Jackson says in a speech in the video. “No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination. And a mountain of case law books to read.”

open image in gallery Kardashian revealed the milestone roughly a week after she testified in a Paris courtroom ( AFP/Getty )

California allows people to study under a lawyer or judge as an alternative to law school. Kardashian could become a licensed lawyer if she passes the state's notoriously difficult state bar exam.

Jackson said Kardashian spent “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years” on the program.

Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney and counted O.J. Simpson among his clients.

Kardashian revealed the milestone roughly a week after she testified in a Paris courtroom about her fear of being killed during a 2016 armed robbery.

“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she told a Paris court May 13 about the ordeal. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.”

Kardashian has in recent years been a criminal justice reform advocate and in 2018 successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offences.