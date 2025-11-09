Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian will have to put her legal career on hold after revealing she failed to pass the California Bar Exam at the first attempt.

The reality star, 45, is currently appearing as an actor in the critically-panned legal drama All’s Fair.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.”

She continued: “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and and even more determination.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn’t failure - it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let’s go!”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian appearing in the critically panned legal drama ‘All’s Fair’ ( Disney )

Earlier this week, Kardashian ruled out becoming a divorce lawyer like her character in All’s Fair.

“I don’t think I can ever really do family law,” Kardashian told the BBC, adding that she is “more into criminal justice and reform work”.

Kardashian took an unconventional law school route, studying under a lawyer in a workaround offered in California.

She enlisted in an apprenticeship program with a San Francisco law firm in 2018, according to multiple reports, and celebrated its completion in May.

“It was the wildest idea that I was going to law school,” she said, “but to me it all makes sense and I hope that I’m forever curious and always want to try new things.”

Kardashian’s interest in criminal justice reform first drew wide attention in 2018 when she lobbied President Donald Trump for clemency on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Johnson’s sentence was commuted that June, and she received a pardon in 2020.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian lobbied President Donald Trump for clemency on behalf of federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson in 2018 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In 2019, Kardashian supported the “90 Days to Freedom” campaign, helping fund efforts to free 17 people serving life terms for non-violent drug offenses.

She has also publicly backed the bipartisan First Step Act and related efforts to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for first-time offenders.

Kardashian’s interest in law is part of a family legacy. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was a successful attorney who practiced law for almost a decade before shifting into business.

He reactivated his inactive license to join OJ Simpson’s defense team during his 1995 murder trial. Robert Kardashian died in 2003 from esophageal cancer, aged 59.

Kardashian, who has been divorced three times, said the subject matter of her new show was “such a relatable topic” for her because she “experienced it with my family and parents growing up”.

She finalized her divorce from Kanye West, also known as Ye, with whom she has four children, after eight years of marriage in 2022.