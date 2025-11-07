Kim Kardashian addresses appalling All’s Fair reviews after 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian has poked fun at the overwhelmingly negative critical reception to Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair, joking that it is “the most critically acclaimed show of the year.”

The series, which stars Kardashian alongside Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts as a team of female divorce attorneys, premiered on November 4 to terrible reviews from critics and a zero percent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. (It has since crept up to five percent).

Sharing an Instagram post featuring a collection of reviews of the show, Kardashian said Wednesday: “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”

In one screenshot, a viewer had written: “Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I’m obsessed and I need 14 seasons.”

Another said: “All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question, ‘Does a show need to be good?’ and the answer is no, it doesn’t. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs.”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian joked that ‘All’s Fair’ was the ‘most critically acclaimed show of the year’ despite overwhelmingly negative reviews ( Instagram via @kimkardashian )

Kardashian also included a meme that said: “Critics realizing their reviews of All’s Fair ended up making people watch and love the show.”

In the closing slide, Kardashian sent a final message to the show’s detractors — with a tweet from Disney Hulu’s press office stating that All’s Fair is currently the most-watched title on Disney+ in the world, making it “top 10 in a total of 36 territories across the globe.”

A large proportion of media outlets have critically panned the show. The Independent’s Adam White called the show “property porn for the age of Skims and Selling Sunset; sleek, post-Keeping Up with the Kardashians fantasy-land aspiration, starring literally Kim Kardashian.”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair’ ( Disney )

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian in the critically panned legal drama ‘All’s Fair’ ( Disney )

The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan gave the show zero stars, writing: “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad. She called All’s Fair: Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible.”

The Telegraph’s Ed Power said it would be “unfair to single out Kardashian” as “her participation is just one disaster among many.”

Meanwhile, Angie Han from The Hollywood Reporter attributes Kardashian’s “stiff and affectless” performance to the writing, which she said is “also stiff and affectless without a single authentic note”.

In another scathing review, The Times’ Ben Dowell said the show felt like it was scripted “by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall”.

On social media, however, the reception has been mixed — with some fans branding the show “high camp” and “chic.”

The show follows Kardashian, Watts and Nash-Betts as a trio of affluent female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice in Los Angeles, specializing in high-profile divorce settlements for the rich and famous.

Speaking about her role in All’s Fair, Kardashian told the BBC she was honoured to work with her co-stars, whom she called “the best acting coaches in the world.”

Acknowledging her status as a reality star, Kardashian said the makers of the show “took a chance on working with” her.

“The last thing I would want to do is be unprofessional, be late or not know my lines,” she said.