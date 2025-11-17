Kim Kardashian vows to ‘keep studying’ to become a lawyer after failing bar exam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality television personality Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she will "keep studying" to become a lawyer after announcing that she failed her recent bar exam.

The businesswoman, 45, whose late father Robert Kardashian was a prominent member of OJ Simpson’s defence team, expressed her disappointment but insisted she would continue "until I get there".

Known for her role in The Kardashians and as the co-founder of Skims, Ms Kardashian previously passed her "baby bar" exam on her fourth attempt in 2021, announcing her graduation from a law programme in May. Just weeks before the recent result, she told The Graham Norton Show in October that she was due to qualify imminently.

"I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practise law. Maybe in 10 years I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want," she stated at the time.

In a social media post shared on Sunday, Ms Kardashian reflected on her journey: "I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying – the ups, the downs, and everything in between. On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end."

She added: "This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there."

A video accompanying her post offered a glimpse into her rigorous preparation, showing her organising essays and writing on a whiteboard, revealing she had studied for four months straight and "cancelled all work calls".

In a clip filmed the day before the exam, she confidently stated: "I feel good, like I feel prepared."

It comes after Kardashian put her anger on display in a TikTok video blasting the clairvoyants who told her she would pass the tough test.

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f***ing psychics that we have met with, and are obsessed with, are all f***ing full of s***,” Kardashian, 45, said over the phone in a tirade she posted Monday to TikTok in a vlog of her mom Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was going to pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars — don’t believe anything they say.”

Kim Kardashian rages about psychics saying she'd pass the law school exam she failed ( Kim Kardashian )

In the clip, Kardashian does not clarify whether the psychics said she would pass the bar exam this time or at another point in the future.