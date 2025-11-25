Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland Baldwin has slated Kim Kardashian for carrying a Hermès Birkin bag reportedly made from elephant skin in her new TV show, All’s Fair.

In character as Allura Grant in the Hulu legal drama, Kardashian, 45, was seen posing with the rare luxury accessory, paired with a grey hooded dress.

One viral clip caught the attention of 30-year-old Baldwin, who called the move “disgusting and shameful.”

Baldwin, the daughter of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, wrote on her Instagram Stories: “This is so disgusting and shameful,” adding: “Don't understand how these people are supported the way they are.”

While the origin of the leather remains unclear, Hermès reportedly made the bag for a custom-made order for a client in the 1980s, who had brought elephant hide from a hunting safari. Hermès never officially sold elephant leather bags to other customers.

Like Baldwin, many fans expressed their outrage over the bag, with one person calling it “unacceptable.”

“Love Birkins but elephant is another level. They’re like spiritual animals this can’t happen,” one said, as another added that the bag “should be in a museum showing how insane humans are, not paraded around as a luxury item.”

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian posted a video of the rare Birkin on her TikTok account ( TikTok via @kimkardashian )

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian in ‘All’s Fair’ wearing the Birkin ( TikTok via @kimkardashian )

Another commented added: “This may be the only Hermes Bag I would decline! Never thought that would have been a leather of choice. Outrageous & upsetting!”

However, one person pointed out that a stylist and costume department would have picked Kardashian’s outfits for the series, writing: “Why be upset about it ? I don’t support hunting at all, but she didn't personally request this bag.”

The Independent has contacted Hermes, Hulu and Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Kardashian showed the elephant bag in a TikTok video that broke down all of the fashion looks from the series, referring to it as a “really rare Birkin”.

The bag was paired with a dress with a matching chiffon hood by the New York designer Donna Karen, from the fall 2011 ready-to-wear collection.

The polarizing accessory also appears in Vogue Hong Kong’s interview with Soki Mak, the stylist who worked with Kardashian on the series. The feature includes pictures from behind-the-scenes wardrobe fittings, with one shot showing Kardashian sitting beside the bag.

The Kardashian and Jenner family are known for their extensive Birkin bag collections. In 2024, Kardashian put her peacock blue Porosus Crocodile Birkin up for sale on her family’s Kardashian Kloset site, asking for $49,995 for the purse.

Prices for Birkin bags range from £15,000 to £25,000 for leather, while exotic Birkin bags are generally priced at £30,000 plus, with Himalaya Birkin bags priced over £75,000.

All’s Fair premiered earlier this month to overwhelmingly terrible reviews. It debuted with a rare zero percent score on review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, although by the time of writing, that score had climbed to three percent.

Despite the near-universal critical panning, the show has proved a hit with fans. It had been watched by 3.2 million viewers globally after just three days of streaming, making it the most popular scripted series to debut on Hulu Originals in the last three years. Hulu announced on Monday (24 November) that the show had been renewed for another season.