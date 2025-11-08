Kim Kardashian legal drama shrugs off scathing reviews to score ratings victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Kim Kardashian-led legal drama All’s Fair has pulled in millions of viewers despite being branded the “worst TV show of all time” by critics.

The Hulu/Disney+ series, from American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, premiered Tuesday to overwhelmingly terrible reviews.

It debuted to a rare 0% score on review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, although by the time of writing that score had climbed to 5 per cent.

Despite the near-universal critical panning, the show has proved a hit with fans. It has been watched by 3.2 million viewers globally after three days of streaming, making it the most popular scripted series to debut on Hulu Originals in the last three years.

Kim Kardashian poked fun at the negative critical reception on her social media.

Kim Kardashian in ‘All’s Fair’, the critically-panned legal drama, that has been watched millions of times since its debut ( Hulu )

Sharing an Instagram post featuring a collection of reviews of the show, Kardashian said Wednesday: “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”

In one screenshot, a viewer had written: “Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I’m obsessed and I need 14 seasons.”

Another posted: “All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question, ‘Does a show need to be good?’ and the answer is no, it doesn’t. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs.”

Kardashian also posted a meme that read: “Critics realizing their reviews of All’s Fair ended up making people watch and love the show.”

In the closing slide, Kardashian sent a final message to the show’s detractors – with a tweet from Disney Hulu’s press office stating that All’s Fair is currently the most-watched title on Disney+ in the world, making it “top 10 in a total of 36 territories across the globe.”

The show stars Kardashian alongside Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts as a team of female divorce attorneys. Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor are also part of the starry cast.

Writing for The Independent, Ellie Muir argued that the show’s depiction of the “girlboss archetype” had “never been more embarassing.”

Kardashian’s dream of becoming a real-life lawyer took a step back after she revealed she had failed to pass the California Bar Exam at the first attempt.

“I’m not a lawyer yet,” she wrote on Instagram. “I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and and even more determination.”