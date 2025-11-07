The ‘worst TV show of all time’ with disastrous 0% Rotten Tomatoes score
New series is receiving most overwhelmingly negative reviews ever
A new legal drama starring Kim Kardashian has been branded the “worst TV show of all time”.
Disney+ series All’s Fair, from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, premiered on Tuesday (4 November) to overwhelmingly terrible reviews.
The show currently has a zero per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.
Kardashian stars in the show alongside Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts as a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.
Also starring in the show are Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor, who is being tipped for an Oscar nomination for her role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another.
The Times gave the series zero stars out of five, writing: “It may well be the worst television drama ever made”. Ben Dowell complained that the 10-parter is not even enjoyably bad and feels like it was scripted “by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall”.
Lucy Mangan, writing for The Guardian, also gave the show zero stars, writing: “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad.” She called All’s Fair: Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible.”
The Telegraph’s Ed Power said it would be “unfair to single out Kardashian” as “her participation is just one disaster among many” – although it’s noted that Kardashian produced the show alongside her mother Kris Jenner.
Meanwhile, Angie Han from The Hollywood Reporter attributes Kardashian’s “stiff and affectless” performance to the writing, which she said is “also stiff and affectless without a single authentic note”.
Kardashian previously worked with Murphy on the 12th season of anthology series American Horror Story.
Speaking about her role in All’s Fair, Kardashian told the BBC she was honoured to work with her co-stars, whom she called “the best acting coaches in the world”.
Acknowledging her status as a reality star, Kardashian said the makers of the show “took a chance on working with” her.
“The last thing I would want to do is be unprofessional, be late or not know my lines,” she said.
