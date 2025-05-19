Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert dating rumors renewed as pair seen together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert have sparked dating rumors once again.

The Colorado Republican was at the “Born Free” singer’s Rock N Rodeo on Saturday, according to an X post from radio show host Dana Loesch.

Rock had his arms around the two women in the photo, which also featured Dana’s husband, Chris. “Last night at the @KidRockRNR @laurenboebert @ChrisLoesch,” she captioned the post.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for both Rock and Boebert for comment.

Rock was previously engaged to Audrey Berry for seven years before it was reported in February that they were no longer together. He proposed to Berry in April 2017, six years after they quietly started dating.

A source who spoke to Us Weekly at the time said that the couple broke up late last year, and the singer has now moved on. “He is venturing into the dating pool,” the source told the publication.

Rumors of romance circulated for weeks after 54-year-old Rock and 38-year-old Boebert were seen talking at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural parties. The singer was then seen getting into a cab with the congresswoman at 2:30 a.m.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” TMZ noted.

Rock and Boebert were previously seen getting into a can together after a Donald Trump inaugural event earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Rumors about Rock’s dating life came a few days after he lashed out at Bruce Springsteen over the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer’s recent tirade against Trump.

Appearing on FOX & Friends on Friday, he accused Springsteen, 75, of trying to cosy up to the “Hollywood elite” with his rant.

“Just another person with TDS [Trump derangement syndrome] at the highest levels,” Rock told Steve Doocy on Friday. “To be in Europe talking junk about our president who gets up and works his ass off for this country, every day, and his administration is doing such great things… Thank God for him. But to do that in Europe… what a punk move.”

“This guy’s got, what, 500 million, a billion dollars… and is out there playing like he’s a working-class hero,” he added of Springsteen. “And really, to me, just wants to be… in good standings with the Hollywood elite… and I’m proud to say that I’m more of Hollywood's kryptonite.”