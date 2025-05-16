Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Going on a misogynistic and homophobic tirade Thursday night, pro-Trump country rocker Kid Rock told a laughing Jesse Watters that “ugly-a**” liberal women are to blame for the falling birthrates in America, claiming “no guy wants to sleep with” them because they’re “deranged.”

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was brought on to Watters’ Fox News primetime show to initially discuss Bruce Springsteen’s recent criticism of the president during a concert in England. However, the “Bawitdaba” singer was also given the opportunity to weigh in on other hot-button political topics, such as the ongoing demonstrations outside of an ICE facility in New Jersey.

Just before welcoming Rock onto the program, Watters ran a segment on liberals and Democrats protesting against the Trump administration’s mass deportations and the lack of due process, focusing much of his attention on the physical appearance of many of the female demonstrators.

“I think I saw armpit hair. The resistance is deranged, misinformed, hairy and rather homely,” Watters said after airing a clip from a DC protest. During another montage, the Fox News on-air graphic blared: “Blue-hair: Child Rapists Deserve Dignity.”

Piggybacking off this segment, Watters wondered if the MAGA musician had ever seen “anybody with blue hair” or “female armpit hair” at one of his concerts, prompting Rock to go on a shocking rant about how unattractive he females on the left and the preponderance of gay men is why there aren’t more children being born in the United States.

MAGA musical artist Kid Rock claimed on Fox News that the birthrate in America is falling because liberal women are unattractive and men on the left are becoming increasingly homosexual. ( Fox News )

“Listen, I was just watching your clips, and we have this low birth rate in America, and it all made sense to me,” Rock exclaimed as Watters smirked and giggled. “It hit me right now because who’s going to sleep with these ugly-a**, broke, deranged, TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] liberal women?”

He added: “I mean, you look at these rallies, it’s like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with, and a bunch of dudes that want to sleep with each other.”

Rock, of course, was the catalyst behind the MAGA-fueled transphobic boycott of Bud Light two years ago when he shot up cases of the lager after trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney endorsed the beer in a promotional campaign. Despite raging about Bud Light over its one-off partnership with Mulvaney, the rocker was spotted sipping the beer just months later. He would later say he was done boycotting Bud Light because he thought “they got the message.”

Elsewhere in his Fox News appearance, he fumed at Springsteen’s calling Trump “corrupt” and “incompetent,” saying he agreed with Fox News star Greg Gutfeld calling the “Born in the USA” singer a “p****” while claiming The Boss was overrated.

“I agree with him 100 percent,” Rock said about Gutfeld’s attack. “I mean, first of all, let’s break it down pound for pound, when it comes to heartland rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen’s made some good songs. I’ll give him that.”

He continued: “Bob Seger smokes him any day of the week in my book. I mean, Bruce Springsteen is another one of these liberals who has mountains of money that so desperately wants to keep his good standing in the eyes of Hollywood and the elite, but plays like this working-class guy, you know what I mean?”

While Watters would also ask the 54-year-old musical artist to weigh in on James Comey’s “8647” social media post that has sparked over-the-top outrage among conservatives and the Trump administration, he apparently didn’t have time to press Rock about his Nashville restaurant sending staff home on a busy Saturday night to avoid ICE raids.