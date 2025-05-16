Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump claims a social media post from former FBI director James Comey called for the president’s assassination.

On Thursday, Comey posted a picture of sea shells in the shape of “86 47,” a reference to the 47th president and the term “86,” commonly used in bars and restaurants to cancel an order or toss someone out.

“He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant,” Trump told Fox News host Bret Baier in an interview airing on Friday. “If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant ‘assassination.’ It says that loud and clear.”

The president called him a “dirty cop” and said he will leave a decision on whether to prosecute him over a social media post with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

On Instagram, Comey posted an image of the seashells with the caption “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

Administration officials quickly fell in line to denounce the post and demand investigations and prosecution.

open image in gallery Donald Trump claims James Comey’s Instagram post of a picture of seashells arranged to spell ‘86 47’ called for his assassination ( REUTERS/AFP via Getty Images )

Homeland Security Kristi Noem swiftly claimed Comey was calling for Trump’s assassination and announced DHS and the US Secret Service were investigating. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is “aware” of Comey’s post and “we take rhetoric like this very seriously. White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich claimed the post “can clearly be interpreted as ‘a hit’ on the sitting president of the United States.”

Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard called it “a veiled call to action to murder the sitting president of the United States” and suggested Comey should be immediately imprisoned.

“James Comey should be held accountable and put behind bars for this,” Gabbard told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Thursday.

Comey — whose firing by Trump during his first term sparked the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller — has long been a target of the president and his allies following his investigation to determine whether Trump’s associates coordinated with Russian figures to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

He subsequently deleted the image and explained in a separate post that he had posted a picture of “some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message.”

“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” he wrote. “It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

It’s unclear on what grounds federal law enforcement officials could investigate Comey, as it is not illegal to post pictures of shells, even if they spell out what the president and his allies claim is offensive or threatening, which is largely First Amendment-protective activity.

open image in gallery Comey was fired by Trump during his first term following an investigation into whether the president’s associates worked with Russian figures to interfere in the 2016 election ( AP )

Several other high-profile right-wing figures have used the term “86” in recent years, including now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who claimed last February that his allies in Congress had “86’d” Republican leadership.

In 2022, far-right activist Jack Posobiec wrote “86 46,” referring to then-president Joe Biden.

Trump himself has been repeatedly accused of using violent rhetoric against his perceived enemies and political opponents, which federal prosecutors and state attorneys have argued inspired a wave of threats against judges, lawyers, officials and their families.

During his 2016 campaign, he said that if his then-rival Hillary Clinton could appoint judges, there is “nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

In 2023, Trump accused Gen. Mark A. Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of “treason” over a phone call to a Chinese official. “This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Throughout his criminal investigations and civil trials, prosecutors routinely warned judges that the president’s rhetoric and social media posts — including sharing an image of himself wielding a baseball bat against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — could derail the prospect of fair trials and intimidate jurors. Law enforcement reported “serious and credible threats” of violence as well as hoax bomb threats and suspicious packages.

Last year, Trump shared a post on Truth Social suggesting former congresswoman Liz Cheney is “guilty of treason” and should be tried in “televised military tribunals” after she joined a congressional investigation into the events surrounding January 6.

“Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face,” he told Tucker Carlson last year, referencing Cheney, whom Trump accused of being a “war hawk.”

During the 2024 campaign, Trump shared a video showing a supporter’s truck with a graphic depicting a hog-tied Joe Biden.