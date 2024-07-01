Support truly

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney fired back at Donald Trump after the former president shared an image on his Truth Social page saying she was guilty of treason and should be tried during “televised military tribunals.”

“Donald – This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult,” she wrote on X, “and are not fit for office.”

The former Wyoming congresswoman was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

She also was a co-chair and one of only two Republicans on the House select committee that investigated the events surrounding and leading up to the attack, launched by a mob of Trump’s supporters to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

A meme on Truth Social included a photograph of Cheney and the text “Elizabeth Lynne Cheney is guilty of treason” and “Retruth if you want televised military tribunals.”

Trump’s account reposted the image on Sunday.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Cheney in his attempts to undermine the select committee’s reporting, which determined that Trump and his campaign supported a “multi-part conspiracy” to reverse his election loss, while he failed to stop a mob of his supporters from launching an assault inside the halls of Congress to do it by force.

He has called for its members to face criminal prosecution, and his House Republican allies have pressed federal courts and the Supreme Court to withdraw its findings.

Trump’s latest attack arrived as his former White House adviser Steve Bannon reported to prison for defying subpoenas to provide evidence and testimony to the committee. He was found in contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months in prison.

He is the second official from Trump’s orbit to go to prison for crimes connected to the Capitol attack. Former adviser Peter Navarro similarly defied congressional subpoenas and is serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.