Supreme Court set to hand down ruling on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity: Live
Former president’s battle to shield himself from criminal prosecution reaches its endgame
The US Supreme Court is expected to rule on Monday on whether or not Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president’s defense has already been shot down by the federal judge overseeing the election interference case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith, as well as by a unanimous panel of appeals court judges, the latter writing that Trump’s attempts to stay in power after losing the vote to Joe Biden four years ago represented “an unprecedented assault on the structure of our government.”
The question is now in the hands of the nation’s highest court.
Its answer could have profound consequences for holding former presidents accountable for crimes committed while occupying the White House.
But the court’s decision to take up the case – and to wait until the final day of its current session to issue a ruling – ensures that voters will not see a verdict in the case against Trump for unlawfully conspiring to overturn the last election before they cast their ballots in the next one this November.
Key takeaways from oral arguments
The Supreme Court spent over three hours on April 25 hearing oral arguments in the historic case involving former president Donald Trump’s claims of presidential immunity from prosecution.
The nine justices questioned lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department’s special counsel and toyed with whether or not presidents should be awarded broad, some, or no immunity from criminal prosecution.
Here’s Ariana Baio with a reminder of the key points to emerge from that hearing.
Key Takeaways from Trump’s immunity arguments at the Supreme Court
Much of Thursday’s debate surrounded what an ‘official act’ is and if former president’s alleged actions fell under that
Supreme Court weighs Trump’s ‘presidential immunity’ claim. Here’s what that means
Here’s Ariana Baio on precisely what it is the judges have been considering ahead of their ruling today.
Former president is asking the Supreme Court to award him broad immunity from all criminal prosecution
Former president is asking the Supreme Court to award him broad immunity from all criminal prosecution
Trump makes last-ditch Truth Social plea for absolute immunity
The Republican presidential contender posted this on his social media platform overnight that commanders-in-chief “lliterally could not function” without knowing they are entirely free to do whatever they like in the Oval Office without fear of legal reprisals, despite all 44 of his predecessors and his successor managing to go about their business just fine.
Is Trump immune from prosecution? We’re about to find out
Here’s the latest from Alex Woodward.
Court's decision could have profound consequences for holding presidents accountable for crimes committed in office
Court’s decision could have profound consequences for holding presidents accountable for crimes committed in office
Supreme Court chief justice says final decisions of term coming on Monday
This was the last we heard from the court on Friday.
The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its terms on Monday
The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its terms on Monday
Hello and welcome!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the US Supreme Court as the nine justices prepare to hand down their long-awaited ruling on Donald Trump’s claim that he should be granted absolute immunity from criminal prosecution over any actions carried out during his tenure in the White House.
The justices heard oral arguments on the matter in late April but have waited until the final day of their legislative term to reveal their ruling, which is expected to have huge consequences for this year’s presidential election between Trump and Joe Biden.
