Kid Rock blasts Bruce Springsteen over anti-Trump rant at UK concert

Kid Rock lashed out at Bruce Springsteen over the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer’s recent tirade against President Donald Trump.

“All Summer Long” artist Rock, 54, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters. Appearing on FOX & Friends on Friday, he accused Springsteen, 75, of trying to cosy up to the “Hollywood elite” with his rant.

“Just another person with TDS [Trump derangement syndrome] at the highest levels,” Rock told Steve Doocy on Friday. “To be in Europe talking junk about our president who gets up and works his ass off for this country, every day, and his administration is doing such great things… Thank God for him. But to do that in Europe… what a punk move.”

“This guy’s got, what, 500 million, a billion dollars… and is out there playing like he’s a working-class hero,” he added of Springsteen. “And really, to me, just wants to be… in good standings with the Hollywood elite… and I’m proud to say that I’m more of Hollywood's kryptonite.”

Springsteen kicked off his Land of Hope and Dreams tour in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, where he called the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times,” said Springsteen.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.

“Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Later in the show, before his song “House of a Thousand Guitars,” Springsteen added: “The last check on power after the checks and balances of government have failed are the people, you and me.

“It’s in the union of people around a common set of values now that’s all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we've got is each other.”

On his own social media platform, TruthSocial, the President of the United States, 78, responded to Springsteen’s speech, saying: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”