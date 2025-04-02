Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Maher is preparing to divulge the details of his recent White House visit with Donald Trump on the next episode of his Real Time talk show.

The political commentator and TV host, who’s been a longtime critic of the president, recently met with Trump for a private dinner organized by country singer Kid Rock.

In an X post, shared Tuesday, Maher addressed fan interest in knowing how the meeting went, teasing: “I promise, all will be revealed on the next @RealTimers on April 11.”

Acknowledging the date as April Fool’s Day, he said: “As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway!”

Last month, Kid Rock, 54, boasted about setting up a meeting between Maher and Trump as a way to “break bread” and to try to “unite the country.”

The president later confirmed the news on Truth Social, explaining that he had agreed to the setup as a “favor” to his “friend” Kid Rock.

open image in gallery Bill Maher met with Donald Trump for a dinner organized by Kid Rock ( Getty Images )

“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP,” the president wrote on Sunday.

While he expressed hesitancy toward meeting with Maher, he conceded that it could go better than expected.

“The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc,” Trump said.

“Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

open image in gallery Bill Maher teased that ‘all will be revealed’ from his recent dinner with Donald Trump on the next episode of his ‘Real Time’ talk show ( billmaher/X )

Though both Maher and Trump have yet to share their version of the night’s events, Kid Rock hasn’t wasted any time in claiming that it “could not have been better.”

“Everyone was so surprised,” the “All Summer Long” singer said during a Tuesday appearance on Fox & Friends.

“The president was so gracious. He took us up to the private residence and we saw the Gettysburg Address and the Lincoln bedroom, and I was like, ‘You’ve never been here, Bill?’” Kid Rock recalled. “We talked about things we had in common. Wokeness, securing the border. The president was asking him what he thought about policy going on with Iran and Israel and things.”

He added: “It blew my mind. I was very proud.”

Ahead of the meeting, Maher told NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo that he has “credibility” with the president and his MAGA base’s respect because of his honesty “about the woke train to crazy town.”

Maher suggested that his sit-down with the president was similar to Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China in 1972, though he acknowledged that he didn’t think his one-on-one with Trump would do much to “heal” the country.

“I’m doing it because first of all, it was presented as… maybe this is a beginning to heal America. Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America, I can’t,” the comedian told Cuomo. “Let’s get that clear. I’m not going to be healing America. But if two guys who’ve been at each other for so long — I mean, it’s kind of a Nixon to China thing. I have the credentials.”

Saying that there was “nobody who was harder on Trump or more prescient about the fact that he wasn’t going to leave office voluntarily than I was,” Maher reiterated that he had the “credentials” to sit down with the president. And much of that reason, he insisted, is because of his criticism of liberals.

“But they also respect me because I’m honest about the woke train to crazy town,” Maher declared. “And I don’t shrink from that. And I’ve also lost a lot of fans for that. The woke people have left the building, and I’m willing to make that sacrifice. But it does give you a certain credibility.”