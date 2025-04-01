Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock has been scrutinized for his choice of outfit during an executive order signing with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Rock, 54, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was by Trump’s side Monday as the president signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping and implement “commonsense” changes to the way live events are priced.

Meanwhile, users on X were quick to criticize the singer’s look, with many asking, “Where’s his suit?” and posting a string of memes attacking the attire.

“Remember when MAGA complained about President Zelensky not wearing a suit in the Oval Office? This was what Kid Rock wore earlier and suddenly, MAGA is silent,” said one user.

Another user simply wrote: “This is not real,” in response to the images of Rock gleaming beside Trump.

“Anyone who’s bought a concert ticket in the last decade, maybe 20 years — no matter what your politics are — knows that it’s a conundrum,” said Kid Rock on the order, while sporting a red bedazzled suit featuring an American flag motif and a straw fedora.

Rock, who is a fervent Republican and MAGA supporter, also runs Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse in Nashville in addit

open image in gallery Kid Rock stunned Americans as he adorned a striking red suit while Trump signed an executive order ‘combating unfair practices in the live entertainment market’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rock, a fervent Republican and MAGA supporter, notably performed at a Trump victory rally on the night before the inauguration and was pictured leaving an inaugural event at 2.30 a.m. with Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, a former restauranteur of Shooters, a Colorado restaurant where carrying a firearm was encouraged, was reportedly "fangirling" over Rock.

Designed to stop “price-gouging by middlemen,” the executive order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to ensure that scalpers offering tickets at higher prices than their face value comply with all Internal Revenue Service rules.

“He’s been a good friend for a long time,” Trump said on the music star.

Trump shared he’d been a longtime supporter of Rock, who sometimes goes as “Bob.”

The president said rising fees for concerts and other events have spiralled getting “worse and worse with time”, to which Rock agreed.

open image in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was criticized by MAGA followers over his clothing choices during his showdown in the Oval Office earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Trump’s executive order unusually ties him to Taylor Swift, 35, who called out Ticketmaster’s handling of sales for her Eras Tour in 2022.

When fans attempted to grab their highly anticipated tickets, chaos ensued. The pandemonium crashed the company’s website, and soon, tickets surged on resale sites at a highly inflated price.

In a statement Monday concert promoter Live Nation said: “Scalpers and bots prevent fans from getting tickets at the prices artists set, and we thank President Trump for taking them head-on. We support any meaningful resale reforms — including more enforcement of the BOTS act, caps on resale prices and more.”

However, while with Trump, Rock, remarked that markups don't benefit artists like himself, then chuckled while offering, “I’ll be the first one to say, and I know the president doesn’t like when I say this, but, I’m a little overpaid right now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.