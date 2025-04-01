Kid Rock mocked for his Oval Office outfit as he joins Trump for executive order signing
‘Where's his suit?’ X users questioned in response to the musicians striking red suit
Kid Rock has been scrutinized for his choice of outfit during an executive order signing with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
Rock, 54, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was by Trump’s side Monday as the president signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping and implement “commonsense” changes to the way live events are priced.
Meanwhile, users on X were quick to criticize the singer’s look, with many asking, “Where’s his suit?” and posting a string of memes attacking the attire.
“Remember when MAGA complained about President Zelensky not wearing a suit in the Oval Office? This was what Kid Rock wore earlier and suddenly, MAGA is silent,” said one user.
Another user simply wrote: “This is not real,” in response to the images of Rock gleaming beside Trump.
“Anyone who’s bought a concert ticket in the last decade, maybe 20 years — no matter what your politics are — knows that it’s a conundrum,” said Kid Rock on the order, while sporting a red bedazzled suit featuring an American flag motif and a straw fedora.
Rock, who is a fervent Republican and MAGA supporter, also runs Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse in Nashville in addit
Rock, a fervent Republican and MAGA supporter, notably performed at a Trump victory rally on the night before the inauguration and was pictured leaving an inaugural event at 2.30 a.m. with Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.
Boebert, a former restauranteur of Shooters, a Colorado restaurant where carrying a firearm was encouraged, was reportedly "fangirling" over Rock.
Designed to stop “price-gouging by middlemen,” the executive order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to ensure that scalpers offering tickets at higher prices than their face value comply with all Internal Revenue Service rules.
“He’s been a good friend for a long time,” Trump said on the music star.
Trump shared he’d been a longtime supporter of Rock, who sometimes goes as “Bob.”
The president said rising fees for concerts and other events have spiralled getting “worse and worse with time”, to which Rock agreed.
Trump’s executive order unusually ties him to Taylor Swift, 35, who called out Ticketmaster’s handling of sales for her Eras Tour in 2022.
When fans attempted to grab their highly anticipated tickets, chaos ensued. The pandemonium crashed the company’s website, and soon, tickets surged on resale sites at a highly inflated price.
In a statement Monday concert promoter Live Nation said: “Scalpers and bots prevent fans from getting tickets at the prices artists set, and we thank President Trump for taking them head-on. We support any meaningful resale reforms — including more enforcement of the BOTS act, caps on resale prices and more.”
However, while with Trump, Rock, remarked that markups don't benefit artists like himself, then chuckled while offering, “I’ll be the first one to say, and I know the president doesn’t like when I say this, but, I’m a little overpaid right now.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
