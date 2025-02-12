Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert was seen cozying up to Kid Rock at a Donald Trump inaugural event and later getting into a cab with the musician at 2.30 a.m., according to Page Six.

TMZ initially reported on the pair chatting it up the day after the January 20 inauguration event when the 54-year-old Rock and the 38-year-old Boebert were seen talking at one of the inaugural parties.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” TMZ noted.

The site said Boebert was "fangirling" over Rock.

In a new report, Page Six detailed how the two not only chatted by left i a cap from the Washington, D.C., event together. The report did not detail where they headed on their next stop or if they stayed together.

Boebert’s press aide told Page Six, “I think we’ll pass,” when reached for comment.

Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert were seen chatting at one of Donald Trump inaugural events ( Getty Images )

Rock and Boebert are among Trump’s strongest supporters, and they both love their guns. They also have another thing in common — they’re both restauranteurs.

Boebert previously owned Shooters, a Colorado restaurant where carrying a firearm was encouraged, while Rock runs Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.

The Colorado firebrand is no stranger to headlines, not only for her political positions but coming under fire in 2023 for her behavior and a local theater. Boebert was removed from a Beetlejuice performance in Denver in 2023 after she sang along and got intimate with her date.

"It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she wrote on X at the time.

"Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week," she added. "Please let me know how it ends."

Other attendees reportedly complained that Boebert and her date were vaping, talking, and recording the performance on their phones. A video subsequently emerged of the two getting intimate in their seats. Boebert gave ushers the middle finger as she was escorted from the theater.

She later stated that she had gotten "a little carried away,” noting that it had been two decades since she had last been on “the dating scene.”

She filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, in 2023. Rock is reported to have been engaged to Audrey Berry since 2017.

Rock performed at Trump’s victory rally on the night before the inauguration.