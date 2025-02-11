Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert led Trumpworld’s scathing criticism over Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

After sweeping five Grammy Awards last week, Lamar took to stage at Caeser’s Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0. The Birds wound up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a second time with the final score of 40-22 in their favor.

Before rifling through his hits including DNA, Humble, and his watered-down Drake diss track Not Like Us, actor Samuel L. Jackson introduced the rapper onto the stage, saying: “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto. Mr. Lamar.”

It was a sentiment that was apparently taken rather literally by some of Trump’s MAGA faithful, who lashed out at the Pulitzer Prize winner's allegedly incomprehensible performance.

“The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men,” Gaetz tweeted, prompting X users to point out that Lamar was tapped to headline the Super Bowl months before Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris at the ballot box.

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz lambasted Lamar being picked to headline the Super Bowl, while also taking a swipe at Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce ( AP )

The embattled former Florida representative also took the opportunity to spread some apparent vaccine skepticism, while taking a swipe at the Chief’s all-star tight-end, Travis Kelce.

“Vaccines have clearly impacted the play of Travis Kelce,” he added, though it was not clear if this was a joke or not.

Chiming in on the halftime hate, congresswoman and conservative firebrand, Boebert, wrote: “Tell me I’m not the only one needing subtitles for this!!”

A quick-witted X user retorted: “What’s the point? You can’t read anyway!”

open image in gallery Lauren Boebert tweeted that “needed subtitles” ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, Kari Lake, who failed to nab Arizona’s Senate seat in November, wrote: “Halftime Show 0/10.”

A savvy social media user responded that she is “0/2 on winning elections,” after Lake also lost the Arizona gubernatorial election in 2022.

Gushing over the president in another tweet, she added: “If Fox was smart they’d take a camera showing President Trump at the game.”

“The Super Bowl Halftime show was absolute TRASH!,” former New York Representative George Santos tweeted.

open image in gallery Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar has faced flak from Donald Trump loyalists over his Super Bowl halftime performance ( AP )

Far-right political pundit Matt Walsh also claimed that Lamar’s performance was “trash”.

“Nobody can even understand what he’s saying. And the vast majority of football fans haven’t even heard of most of these songs,” he ranted.

Trump hasn’t publicly commented on Lamar’s performance.

After becoming the first incumbent president to attend the Super Bowl – and the first incumbent president to storm out early – Trump took to Truth Social and offered some scathing post-match analysis.

“The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?,” he shared late on Sunday.