Kid Rock reportedly splits from fiancée after being seen with Lauren Boebert

Kid Rock is reportedly no longer with his fiancée of seven years Audrey Berry.

The news of the couple’s break-up comes after the singer was seen getting into a cab with Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert after a Donald Trump inaugural event at 2:30 a.m., according to Page Six.

A source who spoke to Us Weekly on Friday said that the couple broke up late last year and the singer has now moved on. “He is venturing into the dating pool,” the source told the publication.

The “Born Free” singer first proposed to Berry in April 2017 after keeping their relationship private since 2011.

Rock and Berry have not yet spoken about the breakup. The Independent has reached out to representatives for Rock for comment.

Kid Rock was previously seen getting into a cab with Lauren Boebert ( Getty Images )

TMZ initially reported on the pair chatting it up the day after the January 20 inauguration event when the 54-year-old Rock and the 38-year-old Boebert were seen talking at one of the inaugural parties.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” TMZ noted.

The site said Boebert was “fangirling” over Rock.

In a new report, Page Six detailed how the two not only chatted but left in a cab from the Washington, D.C., event together. The report did not detail where they were headed.

Boebert’s press aide told Page Six, “I think we’ll pass,” when reached for comment.

In addition to his interaction with Boebert, Rock has also previously hit on a BBC presenter. Last month he stunned BBC News presenter Caitríona Perry, telling her she “sounds sexy” during a live TV interview.

At the end of the interview, Rock asked Irish journalist Perry where she was. Reporting live from D.C., she responded: “I’m standing on a rooftop in these very very chilly conditions. We’ll be on air for 12 hours so I don’t think I’ll have anywhere near as fun a day as you have planned for yourself!”

The “All Summer Long” singer replied saying he couldn’t see Perry so he didn’t know what she looked like.

“I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes here I can tell you. I’m in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock because you’ve got to be wrapped up against the elements don’t you,” she said.

“I love to go skiing,” Rock responded, adding: “You sound sexy, you want to go with me?”

Visibly taken aback, Perry paused before laughing awkwardly and replying: “Well we won’t get into that right here! We’re doing no skiing here, we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do.”

Clips of the moment quickly began circulating on social media with many calling out Rock for his behavior.

“Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you'll see this year,” wrote TV critic Scott Bryan on X/Twitter.