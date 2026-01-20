Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have arrived in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, marking their first major public appearance as a couple.

The pop star, 41, and the former Canadian Prime Minister, 54, were photographed walking hand-in-hand at the Swiss forum, with Trudeau wearing a navy blue suit and a patterned tie, while the “Teenage Dream” singer opted for a more understated look with a beige buttoned sweater and a matching pencil skirt.

Perry completed her outfit with a sophisticated low bun and large square gold earrings.

Other celebrities slated to make an appearance at the event include Matt Damon and David Beckham.

Perry and Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 after they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

open image in gallery Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first went public with their relationship in October 2025, months after rumors that they were dating ( The Canadian Press )

open image in gallery Last month, Perry and Trudeau met the former prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko, for lunch ( The Canadian Press )

The following night, Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s Lifetime Tour concert in the city with his teenage daughter.

In late October, they took their romance public as they were seen exiting Le Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris together on Perry’s birthday.

And in December, the couple made their romance Instagram official days after their first diplomatic date as a couple. The former prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, shared a photo of himself and his wife, Yuko, meeting Perry and Trudeau for lunch.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and television host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. He stepped down as prime minister in 2024 after a decade in office.

Gregoire broke her silence on her ex’s new high-profile relationship in November 2025, saying on the Arlene is Alone podcast, “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers.”

“What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”

“I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad,” she continued. “And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.”

Meanwhile, Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4, 2025.

“Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” an official statement read at the time.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”