Russell Brand has shared his thoughts on his ex-wife Katy Perry’s new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The embattled British comedian — who earlier this year was charged with five counts of assault and rape in the U.K. — brought up his ex at a Turning Point USA event Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, where Perry’s mother, Mary, was reportedly in attendance.

“Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge,” Brand said.

Perry, 41, and Brand, 50, were married from 2010 to 2012, with the comedian filing for divorce.

Perry got engaged to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Bloom in 2019 before calling off their engagement in June of this year after nine years together. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Russell Brand waded in on his ex-wife Katy Perry’s new relationship with Justin Trudeau ( Getty/katyperry/Instagram )

Perry and Trudeau, 53, first sparked romance rumors in July after they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

The following night, Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s Lifetime Tour concert in the city with his teenage daughter.

In late October, they took their romance public as they were seen exiting Le Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris together on Perry’s birthday.

And earlier this month, the couple made their romance Instagram official days after their first diplomatic date as a couple. The former prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, shared a photo of himself and his wife, Yuko, meeting Perry and Trudeau for lunch.

“Great to see you... Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko,” the former Canadian PM replied on X.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. He stepped down as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.

The charges against Brand were announced in April, following a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times in September 2023, which led to a number of allegations being received by the police.

In May, the former Big Brother’s Big Mouth host appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. He has vehemently denied the allegations, telling his followers on X that he has “never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

“I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes,” he said. “Of course I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”