Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault, oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police has announced.

The 50-year-old is facing allegations relating to four women over incidents between 1999 and 2005.

The charges come after the police received a number of allegations, which followed a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times in September 2023.

Mr Brand, of Oxfordshire, is accused of raping a woman in the Bournemouth area in 1999 and indecently assaulting a woman in the Westminster area of London in 2001.

He is further accused of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2004. A fourth woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

The television personality and actor, known for presenting Big Brother’s Big Mouth, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 2 May.

Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

“These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a first hearing on Friday 2 May 2025.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, added: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”