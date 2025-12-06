Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry shared her first photos with Justin Trudeau on Instagram amid the pair’s visit to Japan.

It comes days after their first diplomatic date as a couple, as they met the former prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko, for lunch.

On Saturday, the pop star, 41, shared a carousel of photos with the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, alongside the caption: “Tokyo times on tour and more.”

The post included a selfie of the pair posing cheek to cheek and a video of them eating sushi at a restaurant. Perry is currently performing in the country as part of her Lifetimes tour.

Days earlier, Kishida, 68, shared a photo of the four of them in front of a Christmas tree on X, writing: “During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan’, sweating it out side by side.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been in Japan for the singer’s Lifetimes tour ( katyperry/Instagram )

“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

Trudeau reposted the picture on X, writing: “Great to see you... Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.

“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Perry and Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July after they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

The following night, Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s Lifetime Tour concert in the city with his teenage daughter.

In photos obtained by multiple outlets earlier this month, the pair could be seen kissing and embracing on the singer’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

In late October, they took their romance public as they were seen exiting Le Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris together on Perry’s birthday.

Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Gregoire broke her silence on her ex’s new high-profile relationship last month, saying on the Arlene is Alone podcast. “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers.

“What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”

“I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad,” she continued. “And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.”

He stepped down as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.