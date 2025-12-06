Katy Perry goes Instagram official with Justin Trudeau after couple’s first diplomatic date in Japan
Perry and Trudeau recently met with the former prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and his wife
Katy Perry shared her first photos with Justin Trudeau on Instagram amid the pair’s visit to Japan.
It comes days after their first diplomatic date as a couple, as they met the former prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko, for lunch.
On Saturday, the pop star, 41, shared a carousel of photos with the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, alongside the caption: “Tokyo times on tour and more.”
The post included a selfie of the pair posing cheek to cheek and a video of them eating sushi at a restaurant. Perry is currently performing in the country as part of her Lifetimes tour.
Days earlier, Kishida, 68, shared a photo of the four of them in front of a Christmas tree on X, writing: “During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan’, sweating it out side by side.
“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”
Trudeau reposted the picture on X, writing: “Great to see you... Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.
“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”
Perry and Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July after they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.
The following night, Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s Lifetime Tour concert in the city with his teenage daughter.
In photos obtained by multiple outlets earlier this month, the pair could be seen kissing and embracing on the singer’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.
In late October, they took their romance public as they were seen exiting Le Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris together on Perry’s birthday.
Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4.
Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.
Gregoire broke her silence on her ex’s new high-profile relationship last month, saying on the Arlene is Alone podcast. “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers.
“What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”
“I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad,” she continued. “And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.”
He stepped down as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.
