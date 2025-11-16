Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife Sophie Grégoire reacts to his romance with Katy Perry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Grégoire is breaking her silence about her ex-husband Justin Trudeau’s romance with Katy Perry.

Grégoire, 50, shared her thoughts on the former Canadian prime minister’s life in the public eye, amid his relationship with Perry, and how she’s kept her “cool” throughout that publicity during a recent appearance on the Arlene is Alone podcast.

“We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise,” Grégoire, who announced her separation from Trudeau in 2023, told host Arelene Dickinson. “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers.”

“What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision,” she continued. “Does that mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No. Especially that I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction.”

She also acknowledged that she’ll still let herself feel all the emotions that she needs to, amid her ex’s romance with the “Firework” singer.

open image in gallery Sophie Grégoire says she’s ‘very aware’ of ‘public stuff’ about ex Justin Trudeau amid his relationship with Katy Perry ( Getty Images )

“I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad,” she added. “And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.”

She said that while she lets herself feel her feelings when she needs to, she doesn’t want to stay in that “reactive mode” and “suffer the consequences” of that, like becoming more stressed or judgmental.

“I’m also learning at 50 that people will meet life as where they are inside of them,” she explained. “It’s your choice to see that and be like, ‘How am I going to let that affect my happiness?’”

Before their split, during 18 years of marriage Trudeau and Grégoire welcomed three children: Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. However, Grégoire said she and her ex-husband maintained a lot of respect for each other since the divorce.

“We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” she told Dickinson. “You need a common, conscious decision that our family is our greatest creation and we’re going to feed it together, no matter if we’re on different life paths.”

open image in gallery Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their relationship public in October ( Getty )

Grégoire's comments come weeks after Trudeau and Perry made their romance public in Paris. The singer, 41, and the former prime minister, 53, were filmed leaving the famous Le Crazy Horse on Perry’s birthday last month. They exited the venue hand in hand, with Perry wearing a bold red dress and the politician in a casual dark suit.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July after they were seen dining together at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada. The following night, Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s Lifetime Tour concert in the city with his teenage daughter.

Two days later, Perry alluded to the romance while performing at London’s O2 arena, telling the crowd: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

Perry later received an engagement proposal from a fan on stage, to which she replied: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

She announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in July.