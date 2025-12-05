Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has spoken about when she first received her breast cancer diagnosis.

The “Domino” singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, appeared on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America to discuss her health after sharing updates via social media. During the interview, she was asked when she first realized “something was wrong” before being diagnosed with breast cancer in April.

“I felt a lump, and I said, ‘Oh, that doesn’t feel right,’” Cornish recalled. “And I went and had it looked at — had an ultrasound — and they were like, ‘Everything looks fine.’”

She then pushed back at the doctors to tell them she also had an “achy arm” and “kept waking up with pins and needles.”

After asking her medical team if those could be symptoms of something, they suggested performing a biopsy. That’s when the early-stage cancer was discovered.

open image in gallery ‘I went and had it looked at — had an ultrasound — and they were like, ‘Everything looks fine,’ the singer recalled ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Cornish announced in June her breast cancer was ‘all gone’ ( Getty Images )

“I remember finding my mom first,” Cornish continued. “And I was just like, ‘Well I can’t die because I have Sky,’” she continued, referring to her two-year-old son shared with her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Colman. The couple was first linked in 2021.

The singer first revealed her diagnosis publicly in June. After undergoing a mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery, she turned to Instagram to reveal her breast cancer was “all gone.”

Her GMA appearance came after she revealed earlier this week why she broke royal protocol by hugging Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance last month.

During the interaction, Cornish and the Princess of Wales shared a sweet hug over their respective experiences with cancer. The singer said in November that when she hugged Kate, they acknowledged that cancer was “not easy to go through” in the public eye.

Cornish revealed on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning that when she spoke to Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, she was “briefed not to” hug her.

“I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug,” the “Price Tag” singer explained.

open image in gallery ‘I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug,’ Jessie J said of her interaction with Kate ( Getty Images )

“It was as simple as that. I didn't see her as the Princess of Wales. I mean, obviously I did, and I was respectful.”

“And I said to her, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ And she received it,” she added. “I just said, ‘It's inspiring.’ I know the days that she has maybe gone through, and I just wanted to give her a hug, mom to mom, human to human.”

Cornish also shared Wednesday that her own cancer story was “very simple in the best way it could have been,” since she didn’t have to undergo chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

“The beauty of all of this is I’ve had quality time with my mom, I’m more present as a parent. My boobs look better,” she said on This Morning. “I’m here. And I’ve been able to have these beautiful, connection talks with people.”