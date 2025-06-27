Jessie J says ‘cancer has all gone’ after mastectomy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has revealed that her cancer is “all gone.”

The 37-year-old “Do It Like a Dude” singer, real name Jessica Cornish, shared an update regarding her health on her Instagram Story on Thursday, where she wrote, “Pros: Cancer has all gone.”

She explained that her mastectomy had gone well in addition to her reconstruction surgery, as she added, “My nipple is where it used to be.”

The singer revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April, telling followers she would be making one performance at the Capital Summertime Ball on June 15, before disappearing to have her surgery and breast reconstruction.

Cornish also shared some other benefits of her recent surgery, including, “I can watch Love Island with no guilt. I am getting to rest and talk to friends more than ever.”

open image in gallery ‘Pros: Cancer has all gone,’ she wrote on her Instagram Story ( Getty Images )

She also praised the support she’s received from her family, writing, “My mom lives with us. Sky just being Sky. Chanan making me feel safe and the messages are 10/10.”

Cornish shares her two-year-old son, Sky, with her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Colman. The couple was first linked together in 2021.

However, the singer also revealed a few of the cons she’s experienced since her surgery, including “not being able to be the mum I'm used to being and not picking sky up or the person I'm used to being tbh. I don't sit down ever. lol.”

She added, “The fear of not knowing if the cancer is all gone.”

open image in gallery Jessie J shared updates from her hospital bed after undergoing a masectomy ( Jessie J )

Cornish also listed a series of physical issues she was experiencing: “The pain and discomfort is ok and expected but a d***head when I'm trying to sleep. Sneezing is a myth - that hurts. Not pooing from the anaesthetic and the painkillers I just wanna pooooooo.”

The results of the surgery came after she shared on Instagram on Monday that she had returned home and was awaiting the results of the procedure.

Sharing a collection of videos and photos from her hospital stint, she sat wearing a hospital gown and told the camera: “I’ve now been at the hospital for six and a half hours, and I’m still waiting to go down to the theatre.”

In another clip, she shared a video of herself lying in a hospital bed post-surgery as Colman kissed her forehead. The next clip showed Cornish crying in distress, telling Colman she was “so sore” while touching her right breast.

Cornish told followers she wanted to document “the good and hard bits” of her journey, adding: “Grateful to my doctor/surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me, and all my family/friends who came to visit.”

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours,” she said. “I am home now, to rest and wait for my results. Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this.”