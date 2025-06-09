Jessie J posts about ‘worst day so far’ after breast cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has shared a candid update with fans about experiencing her “worst day so far” as she continues to receive treatment for breast cancer.

The British pop singer, 37, revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer after a period spent “in and out of tests”.

The “Bang Bang” star, real name Jessica Cornish, is now posting regular news with her 13.9 million Instagram followers, including the more difficult moments.

“Had my worst day so far yesterday since my diagnosis and the busiest three months I’ve had in years,” she wrote.

“Work. Toddler. Cancer. Life etc had my mind… Panic attacks/tears/big fears/anger/overwhelm/Bad.”

“And you know what helped?” she continued. “I ate a corn on the cob. Turns out it’s extremely hard to panic or cry while eating one. Highly recommend. [Instant] mood shift.”

She continued by telling her followers that it was key to “acknowledge fear anger sadness panic… and let it come up and come out.

“Holding it in won’t make it go away. In any challenging situation in life. So when I posted what I did yesterday about my current challenge in life, also while making light of the situation…

“That was one day in 10 weeks that I just lost it and was completely drowned in all the negative and bad feelings any cancer journey can bring. Which is healthy and needed IMO.”

Jessie J shared a candid update with fans about how she's coping following her breast cancer diagnosis ( Instagram/Jessie J )

Cornish said she had felt particularly compelled to speak out as she had received a number of well-intentioned messages from fans and friends telling her not to think about “the negative” or “to beat this you have to stay strong”, “good thoughts only”.

“Don’t get me wrong I know all are meant with [good] intention and love,” she said. “But it’s sparked me thinking about how interesting it is in what we individually see as being strong.

“I have always advocated for being real. Honest in your feelings. We cannot heal what we don’t acknowledge.”

Therefore, Cornish said: “I will cry. I will be scared. I will panic. I will feel all of it for a minute or even a full day.

“And then eat a [corn on the cob] or listen to a song that lifts me up. Or laugh with a friend… and then go and be Mum, and go to work and show up and be what I feel 90 per cent of the time. Strong, fearless, healthy, and make some jokes about it all because that’s my way.

“But I will not ignore the 10 per cent that is fear and the sadness.”