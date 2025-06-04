Jessie J reveals breast cancer diagnosis after months spent ‘in and out of tests’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has revealed that she was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer two months ago and after a period spent “in and out of tests”.

The “Bang Bang” singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, shared a video on her Instagram with the news, saying she had been “going back and forth” over the decision to talk about it publicly.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life,” she begins her video by saying.

“Before ‘No Secrets’ came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

The singer, who released “No Secrets” in April, went on to explain her reasons for wanting to be open about her diagnosis, saying it was part of her process to accept it.

“Because selfishly I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories.”

She said she would be undergoing surgery after she performs at the Summertime Ball 2025, scheduled to take place in London on 15 June.

“It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery and I will come back with massive tits and more music,” she said.

Jessie has been open about her health in the past, writing on social media last year that she had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) after motherhood “exposed” the conditions.

“I know there are so many people that are going through this same thing and I’m honestly just reaching out to hold your hand and because I need mine held too,” she wrote at the time. Jessie said then that her diagnoses had “made [her] love [her]self even more”, adding that she felt like hugging her 11-year-old self “who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush” and rely on making lists “to not feel like life will crumble”.

The musician welcomed her first child, who she shares with her basketball player partner Chanan Safir Colman, in June 2023. The pregnancy came two years after the Grammy nominee had a miscarriage, an episode she also spoke about at length on Instagram.