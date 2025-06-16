Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J made a vow to “beat breast cancer” during her final live show before undergoing treatment.

The “Price Tag” singer, 37, revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with the disease, which is in its early stage, after a period spent “in and out of tests”.

In a post shared on Instagram, the pop star, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, told her fans she had been “going back and forth” over the decision to talk about it publicly.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me,” she said, explaining that part of her reasoning for wanting to keep the news a secret was so that she could process it herself first.

However, since announcing her diagnosis, the singer has been sharing updates with her followers – and last week revealed she had endured her “worst day so far” since discovering the news.

Jessie J has now vowed to beat the disease during an appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball, which took place at Wembley Arena on Sunday (15 June), where she told the crowd that she was about to undergo treatment.

Midway through her set, the “Bang Bang” singer said: “Today – this show – is my last show before I go to beat breast cancer.”

The 75,000-strong crowd erupted into cheers as she continued: “It’s so special to me, you have no idea. I feel so proud to be feeling OK – to be this honest person who can say what they feel.”

open image in gallery Jessie J made a vow to ‘beat breast cancer’ after announcing diagnosis ( Getty Images for HRC )

Jessie J continued: “I’m grateful for this life, for you guys, for my career, my son, my partner, my parents – my family, my band, my crew.

“We are so lucky. We have so much to live for, so much joy, so many things to do.”

During her set at the concert, the singer performed songs including “Do It Like a Dude”, “No Secrets” and “Living My Best Life”.

Jessie J previously stressed the importance of “acknowledging fear, anger, sadness, panic” amid her diagnosis, stating: “I have always advocated for being real. Honest in your feelings. We cannot heal what we don’t acknowledge.”

open image in gallery Jessie J performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball ( Capital )

The star continued: “I will cry. I will be scared. I will panic. I will feel all of it for a minute or even a full day. And then eat a [corn on the cob] or listen to a song that lifts me up. Or laugh with a friend… and then go and be Mum, and go to work and show up and be what I feel 90 per cent of the time: Strong, fearless, healthy – and make some jokes about it all because that’s my way.

“But I will not ignore the 10 per cent that is fear and the sadness.”