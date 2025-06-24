Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has shared a health update after undergoing surgery for early-stage breast cancer.

The 37-year-old “Do It Like a Dude” singer, real name Jessica Cornish, said on Monday (23 June) that she had returned home and was awaiting the results of the procedure.

Cornish revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April, telling followers he would be making one performance at the Capital Summertime Ball on 15 June, before disappearing to have her surgery and breast reconstruction.

Sharing a collection of videos and photos from her hospital stint, Cornish sat wearing a hospital gown and told the camera: “I’ve now been at the hospital for six and a half hours, and I’m still waiting to go down to the theatre.”

In another clip, she shared a video of herself lying in a hospital bed post-surgery as her partner, basketball player Chanan Colman, kissed her forehead. The next clip showed Cornish crying in distress, telling Colman she was “so sore” while touching her right breast.

She held up a beaker of blood in another video, explaining that it had been connected to her breast to drain the blood. She joked that its contents looked like a “goji berry smoothie”.

Cornish told followers she wanted to document “the good and hard bits” of her journey, adding: “Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me, and all my family / friends who came to visit.”

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours,” she said. “I am home now, to rest and wait for my results. Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this.”

open image in gallery Jessie J shares a health update from hospital bed ( Instagram/@jessiej )

Cornish was met with well-wishes from her celebrity friends, with JLS star Marvin Humes writing of her son, Sky: “I know Sky will be keeping you smiling and giving you strength..big love..you’re an absolute warrior x.”

His wife, Rochelle Humes, commented: “SO proud of you! You’re made of strong stuff my girl.”

BBC Radio presenter Gaby Roslin added: “Sending you strength, energy and so much love you beautiful soul.”

open image in gallery Jessie J being comforted by her partner, Chanan Colman, at hospital ( Instagram via @jessiej )

Announcing her diagnosis earlier this month, Cornish said: “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

She continued: “I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories.”

Cornish added that she would “disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery and I will come back with massive tits and more music”.

“It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job,” she joked.

The singer, who rose to fame on the 2011 edition of The X Factor and had hits including “Price Tag” and “Domino”, welcomed a son called Sky, with Colman in 2023.

During her appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball, she vowed to beat breast cancer in a moving speech.

“Today – this show – is my last show before I go to beat breast cancer,” she said. “It’s so special to me, you have no idea. I feel so proud to be feeling OK – to be this honest person who can say what they feel.”