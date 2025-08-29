Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has canceled her upcoming U.S. tour and rescheduled her U.K. and European dates as she is due to undergo surgery again.

The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, shared her early-stage cancer diagnosis in April this year and had a mastectomy to remove the disease, followed by breast reconstruction surgery.

“Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year,” the singer, 37, said in a statement.

“This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”

Her U.K. and European dates, scheduled for October 2025, will now be in April 2026. The U.S. dates, scheduled for November 2025, have been canceled. Ticket holders will receive a refund.

Jessie J has canceled her upcoming US tour ( Good Company Podcast )

The “Bang Bang” singer did say in an Instagram video that she is looking to reschedule the U.S. dates for next year.

“I’m spending all my time trying to find time where we can get the venues to make sense again in a slab of time next year,” she said. “Please bear with us for the U.S. tour. It’s something that I want to do but when the time is right.”

Jessie J, who has been candid with her social media following about the highs and lows as she continues cancer treatment, did confirm that there is new music coming.

“I cannot wait for you to just have this new music,” she said.

“I’m trying to be in the moment. I’m trying to do my best. I’m trying to compartmentalize all the different things that are happening in my life and where I have to give the energy. But I have to heal.”

She ended the video thanking her fans for their support.

The tour cancelations come just weeks after Jessie J teased new music with her fans.

A post from earlier in August featured a video of the singer dressed in gold with a gold light surrounding her, with the date “August 29” flashing on the screen as a potential music or album release date.

“I can rest, parent AND release new music,” she wrote in the caption. “I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”