Jessie J to sing at Royal Variety Performance after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J will sing at the Royal Variety Performance just months after having breast cancer surgery.

The singer will make a return to the ITV entertainment show having last performed on it in 2013.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, will perform at the show, held at the Royal Albert Hall, on November 19 to sing her new song, I’ll Never Know Why, from her upcoming album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time.

Jessie J had breast cancer surgery in June before revealing in August that she had to have another operation before the end of the year and had to postpone her tour.

Jessie J last sang at the Royal Variety Performance back in 2013 ( Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Paramount )

Attended by members of the royal family, the variety show will also feature Grammy award-winning singer Laufey, pop band Madness and a guest appearance by Stephen Fry.

Hosted by comedian Jason Manford, the show will kick off with the national anthem, performed by Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins, before a string of acts take the stage including comedy from Tom Davis and Mick Miller and a magical illusion by Britain’s Got Talent winner Harry Moulding.

A performance by the cast of Paddington The Musical will also feature ahead of the show’s premiere, along with a one-off performance from the Live Aid musical Just For One Day, which will be introduced by singer-songwriters Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe will showcase an extract from the musical Kinky Boots before the grand finale, which will see 400 performers, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Katy Secombe, take part in a medley in celebration of the 40th anniversary of award-winning musical Les Miserables.

The Royal Variety Performance, which has been staged since 1912, is the annual fundraising event of the Royal Variety Charity, which aims to support those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.