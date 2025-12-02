Jessie J delights commuters with surprise gig amid health battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop sensation Jessie J surprised commuters and passers-by with an impromptu performance at London's St Pancras International station on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old singer, Jessica Cornish, was accompanied by Geoffrey James on piano. Crowds gathered, many capturing the surprise set on their phones.

This public appearance follows a challenging period for the artist, who revealed an early breast cancer diagnosis in June. She has since undergone two surgeries and postponed her tour.

Last month, she shared a poignant embrace with the Princess of Wales after the Royal Variety Performance, a moment Jessie J linked to their shared cancer experiences.

open image in gallery Pianist Jeffrey James with Singer Jessie J who surprised travellers with a performance at St Pancras train station in central London ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

The pair spoke following the performance at the Royal Albert Hall, which saw the Prince and Princess of Wales entertained by the West End cast of Paddington The Musical, alongside performances from Jessie J and Laufey.

Jessie J, who performed “I’ll Never Know Why,” her new song inspired by losing a friend to suicide, shared a hug with Kate after the show.

“Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug,” she said.

“We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old shared an update on her mixed emotions post-surgery in a message shared on her Instagram Story.

The “Price Tag” singer told her followers that after her diagnosis, she immediately “went into survival mode”, balancing medical appointments with caring for her young child and promoting her new music.

open image in gallery ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

As a result, she “didn’t really have a lot of time to process what was happening” and “didn’t say goodbye to [her] old boob enough”.

“Two weeks post surgery,” she wrote. “Had my drain out 2 nights ago. She said breathe in and take a hard breathe out. She whipped that thang out so quick. Woii oii. Weirdest feeling. But so nice to have it out after 12 days.”

Known for UK number one hits like 'Domino' and 'Bang Bang', Jessie J has also received significant industry recognition. Her accolades include four Mobo awards in 2011 and the Brit Award for Rising Star that same year.