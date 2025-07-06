Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has revealed that she regrets not saying “goodbye” to her breast before undergoing a mastectomy.

The musician, real name Jessica Cornish, was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in April and underwent surgery and breast reconstruction in June.

The 37-year-old shared an update on her mixed emotions post-surgery in a message shared on her Instagram Story.

The “Price Tag” singer told her followers that after her diagnosis, she immediately “went into survival mode”, balancing medical appointments with caring for her young child and promoting her new music.

As a result, she “didn’t really have a lot of time to process what was happening” and “didn’t say goodbye to [her] old boob enough”.

“Two weeks post surgery,” she wrote. “Had my drain out 2 nights ago. She said breathe in and take a hard breathe out. She whipped that thang out so quick. Woii oii. Weirdest feeling. But so nice to have it out after 12 days.”

open image in gallery Jessie J was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer earlier this year ( Getty Images )

“Now it’s just me and my wonky boobs trying to figure out how to dress until I match them up,” she added.

“The left one is looking at me like ‘you ok babe?’ Also my experience was when I was diagnosed I went into survival mode.

“There was so much going on with appointments and in my mind esp[ecially] with a toddler I had just moved and was about to start this campaign after 8 years away. Mad.

“I didn’t really have a lot of time to process what was happening or what was going to happen.”

open image in gallery The singer previously shared a tearful update after undergoing breast cancer surgery ( Jessie J )

Cornish said that she is “currently experiencing some delayed sadness and frustration”, adding that she is “a little disappointed in [her]self [that she] didn’t say goodbye to [her] old boob enough”.

“Sounds silly but that’s where I’m at,” she continued. “Again that’s my journey. I’m sure others feel different.

“But for me I didn’t think beyond the surgery. I was just being strong. Well now I’m here and letting myself be angry and sad and all the things. Just for a few days.”