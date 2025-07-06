Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Jessie J opens up about ‘delayed sadness and frustration’ as she recovers from breast cancer surgery

Singer says she is letting herself ‘be angry and sad’ after her mastectomy

Katie Rosseinsky
Sunday 06 July 2025 09:33 EDT
Jessie J shares heartbreaking footage after breast cancer surgery in 'honest' update

Jessie J has revealed that she regrets not saying “goodbye” to her breast before undergoing a mastectomy.

The musician, real name Jessica Cornish, was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in April and underwent surgery and breast reconstruction in June.

The 37-year-old shared an update on her mixed emotions post-surgery in a message shared on her Instagram Story.

The “Price Tag” singer told her followers that after her diagnosis, she immediately “went into survival mode”, balancing medical appointments with caring for her young child and promoting her new music.

As a result, she “didn’t really have a lot of time to process what was happening” and “didn’t say goodbye to [her] old boob enough”.

“Two weeks post surgery,” she wrote. “Had my drain out 2 nights ago. She said breathe in and take a hard breathe out. She whipped that thang out so quick. Woii oii. Weirdest feeling. But so nice to have it out after 12 days.”

Jessie J was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer earlier this year
Jessie J was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer earlier this year (Getty Images)

“Now it’s just me and my wonky boobs trying to figure out how to dress until I match them up,” she added.

“The left one is looking at me like ‘you ok babe?’ Also my experience was when I was diagnosed I went into survival mode.

“There was so much going on with appointments and in my mind esp[ecially] with a toddler I had just moved and was about to start this campaign after 8 years away. Mad.

“I didn’t really have a lot of time to process what was happening or what was going to happen.”

The singer previously shared a tearful update after undergoing breast cancer surgery
The singer previously shared a tearful update after undergoing breast cancer surgery (Jessie J)

Cornish said that she is “currently experiencing some delayed sadness and frustration”, adding that she is “a little disappointed in [her]self [that she] didn’t say goodbye to [her] old boob enough”.

“Sounds silly but that’s where I’m at,” she continued. “Again that’s my journey. I’m sure others feel different.

“But for me I didn’t think beyond the surgery. I was just being strong. Well now I’m here and letting myself be angry and sad and all the things. Just for a few days.”

