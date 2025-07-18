A guest at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding responds to rumors they’d been forced to sign NDAs before the nuptials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding guests, Sara Foster, is clearing up some rumors about the luxurious nuptials.

The longtime couple officially tied the knot at a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, last month. Leading up to the event — which was heavily protested by Italian locals due to overtourism in the floating city — there were many rumors about wedding guest requirements.

At the time, CNN reported that one attendee said they had to sign a Non-Disclosure agreement (NDA) before the nuptials.

Now, actor and TV host Sara Foster has cleared that speculation up, after her sister Erin Foster asked if she actually signed an NDA.

“Absolutely not,” Sara responded during Thursday’s episode of her and Erin’s podcast, The World’s First Podcast. “No one signed NDAs.”

A guest at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, Sara Foster, denied rumor she signed an NDA before the event ( AFP via Getty Images )

Erin went on to tease her sister for “protecting” Bezos and Sánchez, asking why she wouldn’t share any information about the wedding.

“There’s nothing,” Sara said. “It's so interesting how the optics were this over the top, you know, protesters. It's just not what it was. It actually felt very intimate.”

She added that she “never imagined that going to a friend’s wedding would” lead to her receiving so much attention. However, Erin corrected her and said she didn’t just go to a friend’s wedding, she went to billionaire Jeff Bezos’ wedding.

Sara then hit back at some of the criticism she received for going to the Amazon founder’s nuptials, which included 200 guests.

“Here’s the problem,” Sara added. “You can't say anything anymore without being attacked. I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn't. It didn't.”

Sara also revealed that “there were definitely a lot of people that were not photographed” at the wedding. When Erin asked her to name the unpictured celebrities, Sara wouldn’t say.

“I can't,” she said. “That's like so lame. I'm not going to do that. It’s very interesting how many people went unphotographed.”

On Instagram last month, Sara shared several photos from her trip to Italy, including ones of the Monique Lhuillier dresses she wore to the wedding festivities.

Many people went to the comments of the post to criticize Sara, saying they were “disappointed” by the fact that she was supporting Bezos and his now wife.

The criticism also came after Venice locals protested the presence of the American couple and their wealthy friends, amid the swell of overtourism in the city. At the time, demonstrators took to the Rialto bridge — one of Venice’s most famous landmarks — and hung up a giant banner reading “No Space for Bezos,” a nod to Bezos’ space exploration company, Blue Origin.

Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding took place over three days of festivities. Celebrity guests included Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Gayle King, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Kris Jenner and four of her children, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. However, Kris’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, was noticeably absent from the family affair.

The nuptials are expected to have cost between $46 and $55 million, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231 billion net worth. Close-up photos at the wedding also revealed two enormous diamond rings on Sánchez’s right and left ring fingers — the larger of which had an estimated value of $4 million.